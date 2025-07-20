Karoline Leavitt Finally Learns the Weight of a Good Dress—Thanks, Kate Middleton!

Karoline Leavitt‘s dramatic fashion evolution in recent months made as many headlines as her impressive political rise. Since becoming Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, the 27-year-old has had a complete MAGA makeover. From dressing her age to choosing polished, monochromatic outfits that make her look older, Leavitt’s wardrobe also had a makeover in recent months. Many note that

Karoline gets her most fashion inspirations from Lara Trump, and so far, following the 42-year-old hasn’t done her any good. However, recently, the White House staffer wanted to switch things up a bit and take inspiration from a royal icon instead.

Remember Kate Middleton‘s dress at the 2022 Earthshot Awards? Well, Karoline Leavitt sure does as she channeled a similar look recently with her sleeveless, vibrant dress, which had a very similar hue. In addition, the lower part of her dress had pleated details, very similar to

Middleton’s red outfit. Leavitt took some more inspiration from the regal icon. We all know that Catherine, the Prince of Wales, loves to pair her dresses with neutral pumps – it’s a tried-and-true part of her fashion. Karoline followed the same, and it definitely made her look more classy while also lengthening her legs.

While not every green dress works for Leavitt, she seems to like the color a lot. This new bright shade of the hue matched quite beautifully with her fresh, blonde hair. Unlike many of her previous outfits, the green dress didn’t make her look older. Perhaps, the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary is learning to reassess her style and getting better at choosing colors that make her look her age.

It is to be noted that Kate Middleton also had her fair share of mishaps. However, she has received some solid fashion guidance over her 20 years in the public eye. One thing she learnt is that it’s always better to stock up on some different colors of an outfit that suits you really well. Karoline seems to be taking this tip with her recent green dress.

During the 2024 Presidential campaign, she donned a beautiful blue dress which also had a similar sleeveless look and pleated skirts just as the green one. Back in 2020, she wore another bright yellow dress which wasn’t completely similar, but the high neckline resembled her recent wardrobe.

One thing is for sure: Karoline Leavitt definitely looks good in vivid hues. She just needs to know how to style them. As long as the White House staffer is avoiding those Barbie-core looks that make her look older instead, she could also avoid having people comment on her fashion choices.