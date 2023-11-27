Ivanka Trump and Her Children Celebrate Thanksgiving at Her Newly Renovated $24 Million Miami Estate

Ivanka Trump is creating cherished family memories this holiday season in her opulent Miami mansion. The Thanksgiving festivities saw her enjoying a night swim in the home's expansive hot tub with her three children, capturing the moments in snapshots shared on Instagram.

In the posted pictures, Ivanka radiates joy in a yellow bikini, surrounded by her children—Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7—who are all grins. The caption reads, “Night swim with these turkeys! Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🍂🦃.” The Trumps recently completed renovations on their extravagant mansion—a 6-bedroom, 8½-bathroom residence nestled on a 1.3-acre property with stunning views of Biscayne Bay, per Page Six.

The posh location, also known as Billionaire Bunker, has only 41 homes and a significant amount of maintenance fees for the management of the area. On the other hand, their Miami abode was a significant display of their opulent lifestyle as Trump has been actively utilizing the outdoor amenities, as evidenced by her hosting friends in the backyard earlier in the week. Her sense of style was also on display as she paired her monochromatic look with her favorite Chanel purse, valued at almost $2,500, which made headlines for the price tag.

Trump has recently denied her involvement in influencing her father's financial decisions in the wake of his legal battles. In recent testimony, she also admitted that she sought real estate advice from her husband before diving into any deals. The Old Post Office building in Washington, DC, which was later turned into the acclaimed Trump Hotel, was one such example, per NY Post.

The socialite, who is better known as former President Donald Trump’s daughter, was involved in her father’s company, the Trump Organization, up until 2017, after which she quit. Ever since the twice-impeached former President announced his run for the 2024 presidency, Ivanka strongly claimed that she 'does not plan to be involved in politics' any longer in 2022. Since then, she’s been focused on taking care of her family and has been having an active social life. However, she’s back in the limelight after she was recently called to testify against her father and brothers in the ongoing civil fraud case trial.

Nevertheless, the socialite is used to being in the spotlight and has been invited to many renowned shows for interviews. She’s generally known to have a very composed and cool demeanor. She was formerly the chief executive officer of her lifestyle brand and an executive vice president at the Trump Organization. Jared Kushner, on the other hand, is not only the publisher of the New York Observer but also the owner of a massive real estate enterprise.

