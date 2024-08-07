Ivanka Once Slammed a Reporter Over 'Negative' Questions on Trump’s Child Care Policy

During the 2016 election, Ivanka Trump frequently found herself facing tough questions about her father’s contentious statements. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, her patience was tested when journalist Prachi Gupta questioned her about Donald Trump’s past statements regarding childcare and maternity leave. This frustrated Ivanka and led to the abrupt ending of the interview. In fact, the tense moment arose from a 2004 comment made by Donald, where he described pregnancy as a business inconvenience, as reported by Business Insider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Gupta asked, "In 2004, Donald Trump said that pregnancy is an inconvenient thing for a business. It's surprising to see this policy from him today. Can you talk a little bit about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?" While answering this question, Ivanka criticized the interviewer as she said, "So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues. So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you're going to make a comment like that."

Ivanka further said, "My father obviously has a track record of decades of employing women at every level of his company, and supporting women, and supporting them in their professional capacity, and enabling them to thrive outside of the office and within. To imply otherwise is an unfair characterization of his track record and his support of professional women."

The former first daughter continued, "So the policies at our company reflect that, and the diversity of our workforce, from a gender perspective, and in all perspectives, reflects that. So my father has been a great advocate for the women in the workforce, and that's part of why he recognized that reform is so necessary," she added, as per Cosmopolitan.

Listening to her response, Gupta said, "I would like to say that I'm sorry the questions — you’re finding them negative, but it is relevant that a presidential candidate made those comments, so I'm just following up." Ivanka retorted, "Well, you said he made those comments. I don't know that he said those comments." After clarifying she had taken his comments from a 2004 NBC interview, Gupta added, "I definitely did not make that up. I do want to talk to you a little bit beyond the plan, as well—" before Ivanka chimed in.

3/3:@Cosmopolitan, your readers do & should care about issues impacting women & children. Keep the focus where it belongs—advocating change. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 15, 2016

"...I think he put forth a really incredible plan that has pushed the boundaries of what anyone else is talking about," Ivanka said. "He really took ownership of this issue, and I really applaud him for doing that. I hope that, regardless of what your political viewpoint is, this should be celebrated," the first daughter added.

When Gupta inquired about funding for Donald’s costly policy proposals, Ivanka responded confidently, stating that the Trump campaign’s tax reform plan would cover all expenses. She then cut off the interview as she said, "I'm going to jump off, I have to run. I apologize." In her tweet later on, Ivanka said, "@Cosmopolitan, your readers do & should care about issues impacting women & children. Keep the focus where it belongs—advocating change."