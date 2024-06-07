Jennifer Lopez Calls Out the ‘Negativity Out in The World’ Amid Constant Breakup Rumors

Despite ongoing speculation about her relationship with Ben Affleck and the recent cancellation of her tour, Jennifer Lopez expressed gratitude to her fans in a message on her OnTheJLo website on Wednesday, June 5, for their support, and for making her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, a tremendous success.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

"I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!! It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much," the Papi hitmaker said with a rather positive outlook.

While Lopez didn't specify the nature of the "negativity" in her message to fans, the launch of Atlas coincided with ongoing speculation regarding her relationship with Affleck. Reports indicate that their relationship is encountering difficulties, with sources noting that they have been residing separately in recent weeks. Last week, Lopez chose to cancel her summer concert tour to dedicate time to her loved ones. JLo also addressed her fans saying, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

According to US Weekly, a source reported, "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time." In May, another insider revealed that Affleck had left their Beverly Hills residence "several weeks" before. Despite swirling breakup rumors, Lopez and Affleck have been seen together multiple times lately. They recently attended a graduation celebration for Affleck's 18-year-old daughter, Violet, at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home on May 30.

Additionally, on June 2, Lopez was spotted affectionately kissing Affleck on the cheek at his 12-year-old son Samuel's basketball game in Santa Monica. Amid speculation about Lopez and Affleck's relationship, sources suggest Lopez feels uneasy about her husband's ex-wife Jennifer Garner's continued role in their life. The core issue seems to be Affleck turning to Garner for support and confiding in her about his relationship struggles with Lopez. A source cited by Radar Online stated, "Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J.Lo." The source continued, "Jen can't stand by and do nothing. That's not in her nature. She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn't spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children — and she will help him however she can."