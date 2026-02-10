“It’s Extremely Unfortunate How…” : Marc Anthony Finally Breaks Silence On The Beckham Family Drama

The Beckham family drama, which became a public spectacle last month after David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, took to social media to express how his relationship with his family had completely soured, has now prompted award-winning musician Marc Anthony to speak up.

Brooklyn highlighted that he was done with what he described as his controlling family. His social media post stated, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Marc Anthony’s name came up as part of the post itself, as Brooklyn mentioned, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where what was scheduled to be my romantic dance with my wife instead turned into my mum waiting to dance with me. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

The wedding dance has been a major source of the dispute Brooklyn now has with his parents, and since Anthony was mentioned, fans have been waiting for his comments on the incident. The singer shares a close relationship with the Beckham family, and therefore his remarks were widely anticipated, as they were expected to offer better insight into how things truly stand between Brooklyn and his parents.

While Anthony had remained silent until now, he finally spoke about the ongoing situation within the Beckham family. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony said, “I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family. They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family.”

He then added, “But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth.” While Anthony maintained a dignified stance without revealing much about the family feud, Cruz and Romeo, the other two sons of the Beckham family, appear to have taken their parents’ side, as was speculated based on their social media posts.

Besides Anthony, DJ Fat Tony, who played at Brooklyn’s wedding, had previously commented on what went down. Talking about the infamous dance, Tony said, “Brooklyn’s literally devastated, because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out. They do this dance, and Marc Anthony’s like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips.’ And it was a Latin, you know, Latin thing. And the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

Tony’s account also brought up Anthony, who is the godfather to two of the Beckham children, Cruz and Harper. David Beckham, on the other hand, is the godfather to Anthony’s son, Marquitos. Given the close relationship Anthony shares with the Beckham family, it may have kept him from speaking openly about the issue, which further fueled speculation and rumors about what was actually going on.

Now that Anthony has provided his side of the story, it remains to be seen whether Brooklyn will respond or further address Anthony’s involvement in the incident.