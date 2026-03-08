Is Ozempic Taking Over Hollywood? Demi Moore’s Viral Look Sparks Concerns Over Celebrity Weight-Loss Trend

Looking shockingly slim in her latest public appearance, actress Demi Moore has sparked health concerns among a number of fans. Despite attending the event in a stunning black strapless dress with puffy white tulle and black dots, her unusual appearance has left everyone buzzing.

According to the Daily Mail, the Landman actress made her entrance at the 2026 Actor Awards in a Schiaparelli gown and slicked-back hair, all decked up with blush, eyeliner, and pink tint. She looked perfect for the occasion. However, when she walked on the red carpet in the elegant dress, it was not what she wore that caught everyone’s attention.

On the contrary, it was her particularly slender appearance at the event that sparked concerns among netizens. Her look went viral on social media, making people wonder if she had hopped on the bandwagon of using Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic? pic.twitter.com/EO4tEQXQMH — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 2, 2026

A user on X asked, “Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic?” sharing a video of Moore from the award show. Another user commented, “It’s the elites’ breakfast of champions – Ozempic and Cocaine.” A third user added, “This is a really bad trend. None of this is going to turn out okay.”

One individual wrote, “What’s the matter with these people, don’t they have any mirrors?” A user opined, “It’s Ozempic. When they get this thin, their bolt-ons look ridiculous. Demi, this is not a good look. Get off the Ozempic and get to a healthy weight.”

The change in her appearance is shocking, considering the way she looked at Paris Fashion Week 2026. Even though she looked healthier during that event, her outfit didn’t seem to impress many.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time she has sparked Ozempic usage claims from social media users.

The News International reported that the Margin Call actress donned a new look while attending the Gucci Fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. She looked dramatic with a short, wet-look bob haircut, wearing an all-black leather outfit and large sunglasses, and held her pet chihuahua.

She noticed Ariana was getting all the attention and wanted to squeeze every last ounce of potential out of her waning career. She knows how Hollywood works: create a spectacle (like going waif), claim you’re a lesbian, and find you a Nosferatu-looking, ambiguous girlfriend… — 🇺🇸⭐️VinnyWarDawg⭐️🇺🇸 (@jvelotta) March 2, 2026

Moore turned heads for the wrong reasons, looking totally unrecognizable. She was instantly labeled an Ozempic victim by many netizens. Her weight-loss is a growing trend among actresses seeking rapid, dramatic slimming in Tinseltown.

Nevertheless, the Indecent Proposal actress has not commented on what helped her slim down so rapidly. However, she has previously acknowledged that her physique is the result of fitness, yoga, healthy eating habits and role preparation, which make her look stunning even at the age of 63.