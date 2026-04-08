Iran’s Bold Meme Warfare Hijacks Attention From Trump’s Two Week Ceasefire

After the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week truce, Iranian embassies around the world were on social media with a coordinated meme campaign against Donald Trump. In some cases, the posts referenced Jeffrey Epstein.

The ceasefire was brokered just hours before Trump’s deadline to escalate military action. Now there is a temporary halt in the conflict that had been disrupting global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. While Washington has framed the new deal as a “total and complete victory,” Tehran’s diplomats disagreed and made sure the world knows it.

The digital offensive began as a response to Trump’s viral demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned of bombing Iranian infrastructure if Tehran didn’t comply in a language that critics have deemed reckless. Iran didn’t respond with threats like the 79-year-old; instead, its embassies from London to New Delhi went for satire.

BREAKING : Iran 🇮🇷 is now officially exposing Trump how he is trapped by Netanyahu “Trump is getting controlled by Israel using Epstein Files as he became a Pawn of Netanyahu under pressure of Mossad” 🔥🤯 This is straight, frank and brutal 🥶 pic.twitter.com/j2XBpH77wg — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 29, 2026

The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe had the first reply: “We’ve lost the keys.” Then the jabs became a global threat as the one in South Africa chimed in with “The key’s under the flowerpot.” Bulgaria’s Iranian embassy escalated it with:

“Doors open for friends. Epstein’s friends need keys.”

It thus tied Trump to renewed scrutiny over the Epstein files that have circulated since late 2025. As these documents have kept political circles in the U.S. at loggerheads with each other, the president has denied all their past associations.

Several Iranian diplomatic accounts have also questioned Trump’s fitness for office by invoking the 25th Amendment. In it, there is a clause that allows for the removal of a sitting president who is unable to discharge duties.

South African diplomats have openly suggested U.S. officials consider invoking it. Elsewhere, Piers Morgan called this rhetoric “embarrassing.” In response, the Iranian embassy in Tajikistan added: “It was understood with a slight delay.”

Piers Morgan says Donald Trump doesn’t a clue what he’s doing in Iran. Morgan goes on to say Iran can’t defeat the US & Israel militarily but they’re fighting a different war – an economic one, & they’ve been very successful so far. pic.twitter.com/84TBy92WjY — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 15, 2026

The Iranian London embassy paired a Persian poem by Rumi about placing a sword in the hands of a madman with a quote attributed to Mark Twain. It warned that speaking too much can reveal folly. The Iranian Embassy in India dismissed the outburst with “Get a grip on yourself, old man!” Austria’s embassy added an “18+” warning over a screenshot of Trump’s post, with an Epstein shadow.

Meanwhile, embassies in Europe were circulating political cartoons. One of them depicted Trump as an emperor gazing into a mirror, and another portrayed him as a famously delusional Don Quixote charging at windmills.

Sometimes I call him Don Quixotic pic.twitter.com/pQ1hZOqJZf — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) April 4, 2026

The ceasefire was partly mediated by Pakistan and is temporary.

In two weeks, the countries are supposed to work out a framework for peace. Iran has a 10-point proposal that includes sanctions relief and control over Hormuz; the U.S. has countered with its own demands that include limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

While both sides are thinking of the truce as a win, Iran dominates the global conversation with its memes.