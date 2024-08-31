Internet Mocks Trump for His Ironic Rant About Biden’s Public Sleeping: "New Level of Gaslighting"

Former President Donald Trump seemed incoherent during his recent campaign rally in Potterville, Michigan. In his rant against President Joe Biden, he criticized him for enjoying some family time with First Lady Jill Biden over the past few days. Trump went on to slam Joe for sleeping in public on a beach in Delaware. He was unimpressed by the idea of public sleeping. However, internet users were quick to call out the irony, pointing out that Trump himself slept in the courtroom during his criminal hush money trial, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Trump asked, “Who the hell wants to sleep, and who wants to sleep in public?” He added, “He’s sleeping! Do you think President Xi of China is at a beach sleeping? Do you think Kim Jong Un is sleeping, from North Korea, with his nuclear weapons all over the place?” However, several internet users mocked him as one X user said, "This is an entirely new level of gaslighting. This man slept through his entire trial which was held in public." Another X user wrote, "Is he talking like when he slept at his criminal trial and the sketch artist‘s drawings were posted all over international news?"

This is an entirely new level of gaslighting. This man slept through his entire trial which was held in public. — Eric Moore - #PickUp5 pieces of plastic trash (@EricMoorePhoto) August 30, 2024

A third X user argued, "Trump could golf all day every day when he was "president", the right wouldn't say a negative word about it. Biden takes any time at all off to rest and relax or for any reason at all, it's a major travesty as far as Republicans are concerned. So fucking sick of their shit!" Another person chimed in and suggested, "He just literally ranted about a minute on people sleeping. I don’t know Donald, maybe the way you’ve been looking and acting the last 3 weeks you look like you could use a nap on the beach."

Trump could golf all day every day when he was "president", the right wouldn't say a negative word about it.

Biden takes any time at all off to rest and relax or for any reason at all, it's a major travesty as far as Republicans are concerned.

So fucking sick of their shit! — 🇺🇦WeAreTheWorld🇺🇦 (@KissTheEarth) August 29, 2024

Trump is constantly attacking the president, even though he's no longer in the 2024 presidential race. A fifth person took a dig as he wrote "Still obsessed with Pres. Biden, a part of his brain refuses to believe that Biden is not running anymore, which is the part that is not fearful. Because all the other parts are terrified of ‘The Prosecutor,’ so he keeps reverting." On the other hand, musician John Rich, a vocal Trump supporter, and Joe critic, felt that something was off with Joe. He analyzed the vacation photos showing the president relaxing on a beach chair.

He just literally ranted about a minute on people sleeping. I don’t know Donald, maybe the way you’re looking and acting the last 3 weeks you look like you could use a nap on the beach. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) August 29, 2024

Taking to his X account, Rich wrote, "Why is there no secret service around the President of the United States of America?? Is he the POTUS or not? Is the Commander In Chief of the most powerful military in history just sitting on a beach waving at passersby? With no security? C'mon man...something ain't right." Meanwhile, Biden was spotted at a beach in Rehoboth, Delaware, where he has a vacation home. It's been over 10 days since he was last in the Oval Office, even though he said he would keep working on policy during the final months of his presidential term, according to the New York Post.