Trump Oddly Pronounces 'Vegan' While Introducing a Supporter During Campaign Rally

Former president Donald Trump committed a verbal gaffe during a political rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, while introducing one of his supporters local business. According to Huff Post, the McDonald-loving Republican leader mispronounced the word 'vegan' while introducing a woman Milwaukee restaurant owner. “Supposed to be really good. I’m not into the vaigan stuff, I must say, but I’m gonna have to try this,” Trump said. “When we come here in a short period of time, into Milwaukee, we’re gonna come and try that vaigan food. I don’t know if I’m going to like it.”

A confused Trump mispronounces the word “vegan” over and over: We’re gonna try that vaigan food pic.twitter.com/AdSJa0YuiE — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) May 1, 2024

This is not the first time the GOP nominee has fumbled with words while giving an important speech. As per USA Today, in 2020, his mispronunciation of "Yosemite" during a bipartisan conservation law signing ceremony at the White House garnered sufficient media attention. "When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky, when they gaze upon Yosemite's — Yosemite's towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance," Trump said.

Trump went on to say Yoh-sem-it-ee, pronouncing it Yo-se-Might, and then adding, "Yo-se-min-night" before moving on with the rest of the speech. This doesn't end here, during a 2016 campaign rally, Trump gave a dramatic demonstration of how to pronounce the name of the state to the people of Nevada. "Heroin overdoses are surging and meth overdoses in Neh-VAH-da," Trump said. "Neh-VAH-da... When I came out here, I said, nobody says it the other way. It has to be Neh-VAH-da, right?" Oregon is another that has recently come to light. While most Oregonians say Ore-uh-gin, Trump pronounces it Ore-uh-Gone.

Trump doesn't know how to pronounce "Oregon" pic.twitter.com/37C84CZURq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2020

Recently, Trump has been targeting Vice President Kamala Harris by pronouncing her name wrongly, according to the New York Times, Harris pronounces her name as “KA-ma-la.” Trump, however, has been pronouncing it “Ka-MA-la” or “KUH-ma-la.” “Some people think I mispronounce it on purpose,” the former president said to defend himself, “but actually, I’ve heard it said about seven different ways.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky News (@skynews)

“By the way, there are numerous ways of saying her name, they were explaining to me, ‘You can say Kamala, you can say Kamala’, I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. It doesn’t matter what I say. I couldn’t care less if I mispronounce it,” Trump added. As reported by The Independent, in a scathing response, a video released by the Harris campaign, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff warned Trump, “I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name. But here’s the good news. After the election, you can just call her Madam President.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson

Trump received backlash for his actions from netizens, “It’s like Trump and JD Vance are trying their hardest to turn off swing voters,” Tonya Bailey wrote on X while criticizing Trump for his deliberate mispronunciation. “The racists love pretending not to know how to pronounce the name of a strong woman who’s held public office for 20 years,” an X user chimed in.