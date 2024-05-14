Eric Trump Roasted Online for Saying He Has a ‘Good Family’: ‘And Col Sanders Has a Vegan Family’

Social media users reacted in shock to Eric Trump's claim that he comes from “a good family” and has “never done anything wrong.” Eric is the son of former president Donald Trump, who is presently under trial in a hush-money case related to allegations that he fabricated company accounts to conceal payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to conceal an extramarital affair they had ahead of the 2016 election, per Indy100.

Colonel Sanders: "We're a vegan family. We've never harmed any chickens." https://t.co/LNA7CC38qc — Supercords (@Supercords) May 13, 2024

The former president is facing 34 criminal counts in the hush money case, along with several other indictments in other cases, but the president's son seems ot think, like most Republican supporters of Trump, that the allegations are baseless. Explaining his argument, Eric claimed he and his family have never done anything wrong.

Eric Trump: “We're a good family. Never have done anything wrong.”



Real Americans: pic.twitter.com/uGV9yBWj9t — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) May 13, 2024

The president's son made the stark statements on Fox News after presenter Mark Levin questioned Eric Trump on his father's hush money trial, per HuffPost. “Well, Mark. A hundred and ten subpoenas in the last seven years. Those are ones that I’ve received personally. ... I’ve never gotten so much as a traffic ticket. We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong,” Eric Trump said. “The way that they’ve come after my father since he’s gone down that escalator is unthinkable,” he added.

A user mocked the claim with a pretty hilarious comparison, saying, “Colonel Sanders: 'We're a vegan family. We've never harmed any chickens.'” Another user took a shot at Eric himself, who was accused of siphoning funds from a children's cancer charity, slamming, “Stealing funds from children with cancer…is doing nothing wrong?”

Ok can you explain what is this ? pic.twitter.com/ls4B1OTN2Y — Typewriter (@Typewriter_Tale) May 13, 2024

Another user hit at Donald Trump, suggesting, “Apparently in the Trump family sexual assault, business fraud, infidelity & attempts to overturn a free & fair election aren’t wrong.” A user slammed Eric's older brother, Donald Trump Jr., and also swung at Trump, saying, “It's obvious that Eric has gotten into Junior's stash plus a triple dose of the orange hallucinogenic Kool-Aid! 'Never done anything wrong?' Duh there's proof Eric!”

A user slammed the Trump family, saying, “You’re a great corrupt criminal conmen family. That’s what your family is allll about!!!” A Democrat supporter slammed, “These grifters, charlatans, and frauds should be nowhere near government- they’re banned from running businesses or even a charity because they’re criminals. And daddy wants to be president? C’mon man!”

Except for stealing from a charity, being banned from running a charity, found to have committed tax, banking, and insurance fraud, defrauding college students, found to have committed racial and housing discrimination, your dad is a twice impeached rapist… — Robyn J Leader 🇺🇦🌻 (@RobynJLeader) May 12, 2024

A user listed all the things the family has done, hitting out at them, “Trump family has never done anything wrong? Stealing millions from a children’s cancer charity? Cheating NYC out of $500M? Colluding with Russia to win the election of 2016? Trying to overthrow the government to win in 2020? All are crimes.” A user made fun of the claims, asking, “Surprised he didn’t get hit by lightning when he said that!” Another user slammed Eric, saying, “He knows perfectly well that isn't true. The whole family has been involved in criminal activity, and a lot of people know it.”