Matt Gaetz Gets Slammed Online for Major 'Botox Fail,' Gets Compared to 'Deranged Ken Doll'

Jokes and memes about Representative Matt Gaetz's speech at the Republican National Convention are exploding on the internet—but for all the wrong reasons. On the night of July 17 in Milwaukee, Gaetz reiterated his unwavering support for Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. Just a day earlier, he made headlines for a heated exchange with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, per Meidas Touch Network.

It wasn't Gaetz's political stance that stole the show this time. Internet observers were captivated by what seemed to be a dramatic transformation in his appearance, focusing keenly on his seemingly motionless forehead and sculpted cheekbones. Speculation about a possible Botox mishap quickly spread across social media, with users noting noticeable changes in his eyebrows, complexion, wrinkles, and overall facial features, per Newsweek.

matt gaetz's botox face is a microcosm of the maga movement:



a cynical, narcissistic, stupid bag of shit attempting, poorly, to be something more palatable to the masses https://t.co/sb0MS8eTqk — PissedOffLawyer (@PissedOffLawyer) July 18, 2024

MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski said, "Gaetz got a little carried away with the Botox before his big speech." Famous social media handle Patriot Takes slammed the Rep with two contrasting images taken a day apart, writing, "Matt Gaetz yesterday vs. Matt Gaetz today #RNCConvention." Another user slammed, "What 42-year-old man decides he needs to look like a deranged Ken Doll for a political convention? Is there one sane member of MAGA? Just one?"

you know the "back alley" that republicans want you to get your abortions in? that's where matt gaetz got his botox done pic.twitter.com/3ahTU0MO4K — manny (@mannyfidel) July 18, 2024

A user speculated, "Omfg! Botox failure!" A user hinted that he still doesn't look appealing, slamming, "Eyelift and brow trim, Botox, chemical peel and a shit ton of makeup to cover up the redness. Nose job? Still looks like the Joker, only weirder." Influencer Claudia Conway too questioned, "Am I high or did Matt Gaetz get crazy Botox?"

Matt Gaetz after a severe Botox binge at the RNC or the Joker wreaking havoc on Gotham, who wore it better pic.twitter.com/aHDwFgWknP — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) July 18, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Gaetz flowered praise on Trump in his address at the RNC, per USA Today. "President Trump will never defund our police, but he will defund foreign aid to countries that hate us," he added. "And President Trump understands that it isn't racist to check ID for a hunting license or welfare benefits or a fishing license, then it is okay to demand an ID to vote everywhere in this country in every election."

Since 2017, Gaetz has served as Florida's first congressional district representative. The House Ethics Committee is presently looking into several allegations against him, which Gaetz disputes, including sexual misbehavior and illicit drug usage. Trump will formally receive the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election on July 18 at the Republican National Convention, which is being held in Milwaukee.