Here Are the Top Donald Trump Memes Following His Conviction on All 34 Counts

In recent breaking news, Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States and potential Republican candidate for the presidency, has been convicted of tampering with documents to conceal a payment he made in 2016 to an adult film actress. This verdict marks Trump as the first president in American history to carry a criminal record. The sentencing is slated for July 11th, leaving Trump in suspense. However, the aftermath of the verdict was not confined to Trump alone. It sparked a digital wildfire, with memes going viral across the internet in response to the news, as reported by Indy 100.

An X account shared on their page, "Donald Trump’s biggest mistake was receiving only 34 charges. 81 more and he might’ve stood a chance." DiscussingFilm also tweeted, “‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts.” A third user chimed in and shared a video stating, "Me liking every convicted felon Donald Trump and lock him up tweet I see. #Verdict #TrumpTrial." Additionally, Ron Filipkowski also shared a blank image and wrote, "Statement from Melania Trump supporting her beloved husband."

Furthermore, another user wrote, "So is Trump cooked now? or is it like Air Bud logic where it’s like 'there ain’t no rule says a man with 34 criminal convictions can’t be president.'" A fifth person had a similar stance and wrote, "Says a lot about the state of America that in just 8 months time they're going to kick an elderly man out his house so a convicted felon can live there." Another user shared an image of Trump and wrote, "Orange is the new guilty."

Meanwhile, before Trump can appeal against the conviction, he must first face sentencing from Judge Juan Merchan. This was stated by Fordham University Law Professor Cheryl Bader, who said, "The case is not considered complete until after sentencing. After sentencing, I'm sure his team will file a notice of appeal and then a briefing schedule will be set." As reported by ABC News, Bader added, "I'm sure he'll be looking to appeal on a whole host of different issues that came up during trial from the jury selection to various evidentiary rulings... I'd be very surprised if we see a sentence of incarceration, and I think Judge Merchan has tipped his hand a little bit in telling former President Trump that he doesn't want to send him to jail."

Another expert suggested that Trump might receive probation or a conditional discharge as his sentence, agreeing that it was highly improbable for him to face any prison time. Cornell University Law Professor Randy Zelin said, "He doesn't need to be supervised by the probation department. He should be given what's called the conditional discharge, which is an unsupervised period of probation where you don't report to anyone just stay out of trouble."