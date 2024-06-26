Ben Affleck Clashes With Paparazzi in Heated Exchange Outside His and JLo’s Mansion: "It’s Dangerous"

Ben Affleck chastised the paparazzi for their "dangerous" actions outside his house. The actor, who resides in a Beverly Hills mansion with his wife Jennifer Lopez, got into a furious argument with photographers on June 23 at night when he was seen coming out of the driveway. Affleck could be seen getting out of his car in TMZ-obtained footage telling the paparazzi not to flashlights like that when someone is driving.

In the video, Affleck approaches a photographer on the sidewalk, per PEOPLE, saying, "You're gonna get me into an accident. Don't flash your lights when someone is driving down the driveway." He continues, "Don't do that. That's dangerous," as other photographers persist with their flash photography. Addressing the group, he firmly states, "Stop. It's dangerous what you guys are doing, don't you understand? I can't see! You're gonna get somebody hurt doing this s**t."

#BenAffleck went OFF on the paparazzi this weekend after they dangerously flashed the crap out of him with their cameras as he was leaving his and #JLo's house. https://t.co/AeYg1uowBk (🎥: BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/HKnk2BX3db — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2024

Before walking back to his car and driving away, Affleck, who shares 3 kids with his ex Jennifer Garner and 2 step-children with Lopez, shouted at the paps, "My daughter is coming down here. If you flash the lights on her, you're putting her in danger. Do you understand that?" Affleck frequently seems displeased when he's being photographed, especially recently amid reports of the couple's marital strife.

The Justice League actor has previously revealed that such a level of attention makes him very uncomfortable. Although he is accustomed to being pursued by photographers for pictures with Lopez, Affleck expressed his resentment at putting his kids—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—through the same ordeal. The 16-year-old twins that Lopez shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, are also a part of the couple's blended family.

Ben Affleck justifies his somber expressions often captured by paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/xb1awEMjrh — E! News (@enews) June 21, 2024

“I don’t mind you taking my picture about a club, a premiere, whatever. My wife, I don’t give a f**k. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. My children, that’s a different thing.” Off Lopez and her relationship to her fans, Affleck continued, “People love her. And she really represents something important to people. [To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AHHHH! J.LO!’ It’s amazing.”

The actor, who is undoubtedly quite famous himself, had his initial engagement with Lopez called off in 2002 due to constant negative coverage from tabloids, per HuffPost. For Affleck, this fame is very hard, especially in navigating his personal relationships. “I really f**king second-guess it a lot,” he told Hart about raising his kids that way. “That’s the balance, and I talk with Jennifer about that a lot as we look at what was the difference between our kids’ lives … and our lives growing up … I didn’t know any rich people.”

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez are not arguing here on the red carpet...@pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/Ag2WqRpNYn — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) May 12, 2023

“I’m also a little bit shy,” Affleck added. “I also don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘This dude always mad!’ — because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m … with my kids and you’re taking my picture.”