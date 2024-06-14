Here's Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Selling Their $60 Million Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors

Amid rumors of a separation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "quietly" selling their $60 million marital home. According to TMZ, the Beverly Hills mansion is on the real estate market via realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency. After the miraculous reunion of Bennifer in 2021, the couple has been going strong until recently when the news of their divorce is making headlines.

A source close to them revealed to PEOPLE that the couple have been "unhappy" with the property for a long time. "Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids," said an insider close to Lopez. The source also said, "the house is way too big for her [JLo]."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Gigli co-stars purchased the sprawling property back in the spring of 2023, in the hopes of hosting their blended families after getting married in July 2022. The couple hunted for a home for nearly 2 years and after looking at nearly 80 properties, they sealed the Beverly Hills deal.

The mansion is a dream for many reasons. Located on five acres of land, the 38,000-square-foot home comprises 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and a pool, including a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym, and a boxing ring.

Affleck has already left the home and shifted to a rental apartment a few miles away from the Beverly Hills location. The Gone Girl actor is currently filming for Accountant 2 while Lopez is still living in their marital home. This has led to speculations that their decades-long romance is dying down and the couple are on the verge of separation.

Earlier in 2024, it was reported that Affleck had finally "come to his senses" about his failing marriage with Lopez. The 51-year-old actor has realized that his relationship with the songstress can no longer be saved and he has figured it was a "fever dream." As per Page Six, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he's come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."

The Bennifer 2.0 raised people's hopes in lost love. The couple, who first dated and got engaged in early 2000, broke their engagement and parted ways. Back then, JLo was married to Cris Judd but filed for divorce immediately after meeting Affleck. In January 2004, the Selena actress confirmed through her spokesperson that the relationship was over. "I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," per MTV.

The "very public" relationship has been under scrutiny for years and now amid the rumors of their split, the couple and their representatives have maintained their silence.