Internet Accuses Kourtney Kardashian of Ignoring Her Son Rocky for Valentine’s Day Celebrations

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is currently savoring precious moments with her newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, who is three months old. According to a source, Kourtney is fully immersed in the joys of motherhood and is cherishing every moment spent at home with her newest addition.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Kardashian recently took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a collection of photos. Among the images were snapshots featuring herself and her husband, Travis Barker of Blink-182, along with some tempting treats and her beautifully manicured heart-shaped nails. However, it was the first picture that caught the attention of many, featuring heart-shaped cakes adorned with the names of her children and stepchildren written in red and white icing.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

The reality star shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine. Despite the adorable display, some social media users pointed out that Rocky, her newborn son, seemed to have been left out from receiving a cake in the photo. Barker, who shares two children, Alabama Luella, 18, and Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, is described as being incredibly supportive of his wife during this special time. Amidst reports of a challenging end to Kardashian's pregnancy, the safe arrival of Rocky has brought immense joy and relief to both.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo Of Valentine—Elsewhere in her carousel of photos, Kardashian also shared a shot of what appeared to be herself dressed in fluffy red heels and white fishnet socks. https://t.co/JrzFb282kw pic.twitter.com/D0P5ESlYgY — Kardashian Popcorn ✨ (@KdashGirls) February 11, 2024

Barker's commitment to his family is evident as he continues to support his wife, Kardashian. Whether ensuring she had nourishing meals during her hospital stay or fostering strong bonds with his children from a previous marriage, Travis's dedication fosters a loving and harmonious family dynamic. While some may have noticed Rocky's absence from the Valentine's Day cake display, it's evident that he is deeply cherished and loved by his parents and siblings. As Kourtney and Travis continue to navigate parenthood together, they are undoubtedly relishing every moment spent with their newest family member, Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Look at Sweet Valentine's Day Cakes Crafted for Her Kids

On Saturday, the Lemme founder, 44, shared a post on Instagram, in which she showed off six heart-shaped cakes that were crafted for her and husband Travis https://t.co/xUnjgCK3wl pic.twitter.com/gGI9srgE5r — hotgossipnewz (@hotgosipnewz) February 11, 2024

On the other hand, the continuous playful teasing between Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney is a consistent aspect of their public interactions. Despite their past feud being a central storyline in their reality show, the siblings, after seemingly reconciling, continue to engage in light-hearted teasing on social media. In Kim's latest playful jab at her sister, she shared a nostalgic photograph on her Instagram story from their teenage years. The SKIMS founder humorously captioned the post, "And this pic is just to embarrass us at 13 years old," showcasing their youthful innocence and natural beauty with minimal makeup and untamed brunette locks. While the throwback photo was a tribute to their friend on her birthday, offering a peek into their shared history, the future lawyer's subsequent Instagram story took a more serious tone as she discussed her struggles with psoriasis.