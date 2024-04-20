Internet Accuses Jesse Watters of ‘Helping Donald Trump Intimidate Jurors’ After Latest Segment

The latest segment on Fox News featuring Jesse Watters has sparked a storm of controversy, with accusations flying that he may be influencing the outcome of Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. The internet lit up with criticism after Watters seemingly dissected seven potential jurors on air, drawing attention to details that some believe could sway public opinion.

As mentioned by Daily Beast, Watters delved into their backgrounds, painting a picture of who these individuals might be without revealing their identities, citing concerns over potential threats they may face. One particular juror, described as "a nurse from the Upper East Side with a master's degree," became the focus of Watters’ scrutiny. He disclosed that two statements from her questionnaire, which were— "I don’t really have an opinion of Trump," and "No one is above the law," caught his attention. Watters suggested that she might have a bias against the former president, but didn't present good reasons for thinking so. "This nurse scares me if I'm Trump," Watters said, according to Salon magazine.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Another juror drew attention as the law firm they worked for emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), which Watters subtly suggested could also create a bias for the juror. This pattern continued with the seventh juror, whose firm’s commitment to DEI and ESG (environmental, social, and governance metrics) was also met with skepticism by Watters. Watters’ commentary did not stop there. He expressed incredulity at the composition of the jury, consisting of New York City professionals ranging from lawyers to teachers to Disney workers, painting them as out of touch with Trump’s background as a billionaire real estate magnate and former president.

“That’s how stupid you can be on Fox.” Lawrence O’Donnell rips “liar” Jesse Watters to shreds. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/K3Yftamwe7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 19, 2024

His analysis however didn't sit well with netizens who condemned his actions online. One tweet accused Watters of aiding Trump in intimidating jurors, calling for repercussions, while another likened the trial to a scene from Kafka’s works, highlighting concerns about the fairness of the proceedings. The user wrote, "Jesse Watters is helping Donald Trump intimidate jurors on national television. At the least, he should lose his job." "The trial is straight out of Kafka’s book. And we are concerned about allowing an unjust trial. No thanks. We are not persuaded," another user commented.

If anyone wants to know what is destroying this country it is Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters, and all the Fox liars supporting a criminal like trump. No ethics, no honesty, no care for our country — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) April 19, 2024

Meanwhile, another comment on the thread read, "If we had a functional DOJ, Jesse Waters would have gotten a call about jury tampering and would have had to show up with his lawyer the NEXT F*CKING DAY. We don’t have a functional DOJ. We just don’t." In the eyes of many, the trial should be conducted without undue influence from external parties, ensuring a fair and just outcome. Watters’ comments, however, have cast a shadow over these proceedings, sparking debate about the boundaries of media coverage and the responsibilities of journalists in high-profile cases. “I think at this point we can say: It’s not going to be an acquittal,” Watters commented, laughing. “I think the most Trump can hope for is a hung jury with one person holding on!"