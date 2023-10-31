Fox News host Jesse Watters recently claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom are allegedly vying for President Joe Biden's job next year as his approval ratings continue to decline; currently, Biden's ratings stand at a mere 37%, according to Gallup. During a recent episode of his show Jesse Watters Primetime, the conservative political commentator mocked Biden for referring to himself as a 'wartime President,' stating that he is actually just a 'one-time President.'

Watters then drew attention to the actions of Harris and Newsom, claiming that they had begun 'positioning' themselves for the next presidential term. He pointed out that both have been giving interviews and visiting foreign countries like China. The Fox News host also noted that Biden's handling of the Gaza conflict has caused a decline in support among Democrats, particularly among younger Democrats who associate the issue with social justice. He added, "The Hamas caucus, huge headache; not just young Democrats, but minorities, now turning against Biden over his support for Israel," according to Fox News.

Furthermore, Watters stated that Muslim Americans are also withdrawing their support for Biden, as per NBC News, particularly in Michigan, where their votes could potentially sway the outcome of the 2024 election. He stated, "Muslim Americans [are now] souring against Biden, and Michigan has a lot of them. Trump is now tied with Biden in Michigan, and any erosion of Muslim support in Michigan can cost Biden the White House."

According to Watters, Biden losing '11 points with Democrats until now' has created an opportunity for Harris and Newsom to make their case for taking his job in the next term. "With two wars and record inflation, the under guard are seeing an opening. Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom are jockeying for the position," he stated.

Watters also noted that Newsom's recent trip to China was an attempt to deepen his ties with the government there, while Harris was using her appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes to rebrand her image. He added that this could be a big opportunity for Harris but also mentioned the difficulties she may face due to her strained relationship with Biden. "Kamala and Biden don't talk. He tosses her a couple of projects that she can't figure out and lets her take all the blame, but Kamala says they are best friends," Watters stated. He concluded the segment by stating, "President Biden might not be the option. So it's between Gavin and Kamala. Good luck in '24." As Biden's approval ratings continue to decline, it remains to be seen if Harris and Newsom will indeed make a push for the presidency in the next election. However, thus far, no formal plans have been announced by either of the two.

