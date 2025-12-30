Insider Reveals Why Jennifer Lopez Is Single After Divorce from Ben Affleck – “She Seems…”

Jennifer Lopez is basking in singledom, according to a source close to the singer-actor. The insider also revealed why Jennifer Lopez has remained single after her divorce from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

“It’s all about work and the kids for her,” the source close to Jennifer Lopez told People magazine. JLo is a mom to twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The source added, “She seems happy and content.”

Jennifer Lopez, in an interview earlier this year, said, “Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own.” She also said she is happy being single, and added during the interview, “Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f—-ng do when it’s just me flying on my own…What if I’m just free?”

She also added during the interview, “What I learned it’s not that I’m not lovable. It’s that they’re not capable.”

Meanwhile, in another interview, JLo said in October that she is not a big fan of dating apps like Raya because she is “old-fashioned.” Lopez said during her appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

It was earlier this month that JLo occupied a spot on the list of trends when she bumped into Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They were pictured at their kids’ school play, and the photos went viral. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kid, Seraphina, and JLo’s daughter, Emme, were in a school play together.

It’s fun to speculate about their weird situationship but I also think it’s very cute how they all created such strong family bonds. What reason does JLO has to be there other than she cares about that kid? https://t.co/lOq4bCrgLa — Karla 🇲🇽 Method Acting Apologist (@Artisticneed) December 15, 2025

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez also made it to the headlines this year for their red-carpet reunion earlier this year. The former couple attended the singer’s movie screening, Kiss Of The Spiderwoman.

“I wouldn’t dream of not being here. This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career. And she’s fabulous,” Ben Affleck said this about JLO in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

JLo also opened up about her divorce to Ben Affleck. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow [and] become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago. You get through it,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a roller-coaster relationship of sorts. The two got divorced in 2025. The two announced their engagement in April 2022. In July that year, they got married in Georgia (18 years after their first romance failed). The actors first met on the sets of the film Gigi and they got engaged in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later.

Reports of JLo and Ben Affleck’s divorce began in 2024. The rumours of their split began last year when JLo walked the Met Gala red carpet solo. The rumors gained momentum last year when Ben Affleck skipped her Bridgerton -themed birthday party. She also cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family.