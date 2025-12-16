Ben Affleck Comes Face-to-Face With Both Ex-Wives at an Event – And Things Got Awkward

Ben Affleck was seen around two of his ex-wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, at their kids’ school play. Needless to say, the reunion was awkward and heads turned to see the nature of their interactions.

Affleck and Garner’s child, Seraphina, and Lopez’s daughter, Emme, were in a school play together. The event left little room to avoid a reunion. Page Six photos show that Affleck and Garner were present at the play together with their son, Samuel. Meanwhile, JLo came with her mother and manager. So they all came separately.

JLo was pictured talking to several parents and kids at the venue, but she did not speak to Jennifer Garner. However, there is no confirmation that the two spoke.

The closest Affleck and Lopez came was being within eyeshot of each other, but the two had their backs turned to each other and were speaking to two different groups. Being so close and not interacting must have been awkward for the on-and-off couple.

Garner and Affleck’s son, Samuel, did talk to JLo outside the playhouse. The two may have grown close during Lopez’s marriage to Affleck. The two got married in 2022 after reuniting. Earlier, they were engaged in 2002 but split around 2004.

Then they called it quits and got divorced in 2024. On the other hand, Affleck was married to Garner from 2005 to 2015. But she has been a part of his life, supporting him through his addiction journey.

Insiders have confirmed JLo isn’t a fan of Affleck and Garner getting cozy. She does not like seeing their photos together, even after the divorce. However, her feelings do not come in the way when it’s about showing up for their blended family.

