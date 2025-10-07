Ex Appeal! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spark Buzz With Cozy Red Carpet Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce, finalized in January, seems to have hardly affected their affection for each other. The ex-couple once again turned heads with their rendezvous at the red carpet event of the singer’s latest movie release, Kiss Of The Spiderwoman. While JLo became the center of attention with her sparkly presence, it was Ben’s endearing aura right beside her that hinted that things were far more amicable and settled between them. In fact, Jennifer nearly snubbed a reporter halfway through when asked about her and Ben’s divorce, a point that everyone noted.

Well, it was the evening of Monday in New York when Jennifer Lopez received quite the cheer from her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The 56-year-old was present there as the two of them were clicked in mushy moments as they chatted with one another up close and personal. While Lopez was dressed in a halter-neck arachnid-themed outfit, Ben chose the formals, as he looked dashing in a shade of royal blue. They were seen sharing a few hugs and smiling at each other, and we bet it would take anyone living under a rock to guess that they were a divorced couple.

It is a little-known fact that in spite of their divorce, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity production actually ended up funding JLo’s recently released musical. Kiss Of The Spiderwoman is said to be based on a 1976 novel of the same name, written by Manuel Puig.

Explaining why he attended his ex-wife’s film screening of his ex-wife’s film, Ben spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet and said, “I wouldn’t dream of not being here. This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career. And she’s fabulous.”

Later on, Ben Affleck even joined Jennifer Lopez and her co-star Tonatiuh center stage to address the audience, where the ex-couple were seen sharing quite a few laughs.

Moreover, the American filmmaker also did not shy away from remarking how JLo had done an incredible job on the film. Interestingly, just before reuniting with her ex-husband at the event, the singer had avoided discussing her divorce on the red carpet. So when the interviewer Craig Melvin from NBC Today asked her, “In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben”, he was interjected right in the middle by JLo, who pointed at her ex-husband and chimed, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

As the two of them then addressed the interview together, Jennifer Lopez went on to highlight that the film would not have been possible without Ben Affleck, who was the executive producer. She added, “If it weren’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

Meanwhile, during last week’s promotional tour for Kiss Of The Spiderwoman, Jennifer shared a very different perspective on her divorce in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. The singer did claim that the split was the best thing that had happened in her life and has made her become a different person than before. JLo had said, “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow [and] become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago. You get through it.”