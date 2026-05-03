Insider Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Eye-Popping Budget for Pre-Wedding Parties

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in a dreamy proposal in August 2025, fans have been waiting for more details about their wedding. The couple has been busy planning the epic wedding. Earlier, they were reportedly considering Rhode Island for their wedding, but they changed it to New York.

So far, most of the details have been kept under wraps. This mirrors how private they have been throughout their relationship. The couple started dating in 2023 before going public with their relationship later on.

Now the duo is planning a bachelor party, which has a budget set at $10 million, according to an insider. The source told Closer, “Taylor didn’t want money to be a factor in planning these parties, so she and Travis have set a $10 million limit. However, they’ve made it clear to their wedding party that if more needs to be spent to ensure everything runs smoothly, that won’t be an issue.”

Taylor is making some unexpected wedding moves. https://t.co/RcxxAWBnSl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 27, 2026

They further added, “Insiders say several private jets will be involved, alongside villa rentals, a large team of private staff to cater for guests, and plenty of other luxury extras.”

Swift’s bachelorette will be all about her close friends that she has always relied on in the industry. Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kylie Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and Abigail Anderson will reportedly be attending the party.

The insider added the party will have “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways.” They also mentioned that the girls are planning a multi-day celebration to make it an unforgettable experience.

They may go to Swift’s favorite place to create memories for a lifetime before her big day. There are also reports of two different girls for Swift. Her friends may also be planning a surprise for her to make it more special.

Klecey’s bachelor party will be in the Bahamas. He will be joined by close ones, including his brother Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. The insider stated it will be a chill party, and they will have a good time.

Travis Kelce’s comedian pal isn’t expecting invite to wedding: Taylor Swift is ‘controlling that guest list’ https://t.co/d9xm9BjKId pic.twitter.com/zYB8CmJ316 — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2025

Swift and Kelce are going all out for the bachelor party, and everyone expects nothing less for their wedding. The couple’s star-studded wedding is reported to be scheduled for July 3, 2026. The fans are excited for their wedding and hoping for more information.

Their wedding guest list includes A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few. Page Six reported that Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin changed the date for his July 4 party to 1 to avoid any clash with the celebrations.