Taylor Swift Reportedly Having ‘Sleepless Nights’ Amid Leaked Wedding Details

Wedding bells are ringing for Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and Swifties are thrilled!

The world is waiting to witness a wedding rumored to be bigger than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding, which was streamed by 1.9 billion people. Meanwhile, new details about the event have emerged again.

Initially, Page Six reported the couple had booked Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, for a June 13, 2026, wedding, citing 13 as the pop icon’s lucky number. However, according to HELLO! Magazine, the billionaire singer reportedly plans to marry on July 3 in New York City.

Guests reportedly received special save-the-date invitations with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that had to be signed after confirming attendance. July 3 has been speculated as an updated wedding date because it falls just before July 4, a major U.S. holiday celebrating Independence Day.

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Several sources recently reported that Swift is experiencing “sleepless nights” as major wedding details were leaked. As the date approaches, the couple is having a hard time balancing professional commitments and wedding planning.

“Taylor’s incredibly excited about marrying Travis, but the logistics of it all are causing her a ton of stress,” a source revealed.

The Style singer, known to keep her personal life private, fears her dream fairytale wedding might turn into a “circus” amid increased public pressure from her global popularity. The Pennsylvania native is overwhelmed by media scrutiny and may consider changing plans to avoid chaos and unwanted attention.

“She’s someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private, so the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her,” the source added.

Jason Kelce is widely expected to serve as Travis Kelce’s best man, while Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid may join Swift’s bachelorette celebrations. However, Kelce’s schedule remains a challenge for the wedding planning to proceed smoothly.

According to sources, on March 9, Travis Kelce renewed his contract with the franchise and extended it for another year. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kelce is formally returning to the Chiefs on a one-year, $12 million contract that could be worth up to $15 million.

As the player prepares to represent his team for the 2026-27 season, Taylor Swift worries his availability might be limited, adding pressure to wedding planning.

“Taylor totally supports him going back for another season; it’s what he loves, but it hasn’t made wedding planning easy,” the source said. Wedding planning has largely been handled by Swift because Kelce knew she had a vision in mind.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor Swift said smaller weddings can be more hectic because of difficult guest list choices and extensive arrangements, but she also hinted at a large wedding, saying that everyone she has interacted with in her “bubble” will be invited to be a part of her big day.

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“The only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount” of guests, she said. “I’m not gonna do that. Anyone I’ve ever talked to is going,” she joked.

Later on the show, Swift also opened up about how Kelce managed to come up with the dreamiest garden-themed proposal. The couple who met in 2023 announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. The duo posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

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“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” she said on the Graham Norton show as she rated the proposal a solid 10 out of 10, implying that her fiancé has created a picture-perfect memory for the singer to cherish for life.