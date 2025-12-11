Insider Exposes Barron Trump’s Secret Admiration for ‘Woman-Hater’ Andrew Tate

Talk about a bombshell because that’s exactly what Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump’s close friend, Justin Waller, revealed. Speaking with The New York Times, Waller claimed Barron was a longtime secret admirer of manosphere figure Andrew Tate.

Apparently, Barron even had a conversation with both Andrew and his brother Tristan last year over Zoom, per the publication. Furthermore, the trio is said to have established a brotherly relationship with Andrew; the Tate brothers even refer to Barron as their “younger brother.”

Barron Trump is a big Andrew Tate fan and apparently gets dating advice from their business partner slash ‘third Tate brother’ https://t.co/pWRNYmDzgc pic.twitter.com/eUcFDsabWa — tyson brody (@tysonbrody) December 10, 2025

It wasn’t a call without purpose, though, according to Waller, who was also present during the call with Andrew, Tristan, and his friend Barron. The four of them talked about Andrew’s legal troubles, including his ongoing legal accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking in the U.K.

While Waller confirms that Barron in no way offered or promised to help the brothers out of their legal problems, they seemed to agree that the Romanian case against Andrew and Tristain was an alleged attempt to silence them.

Reportedly, Andrew claims to be close not just with Barron but the president too. “I’m very close to the Trump family. I know them well,” the influencer said. In reference to Trump’s 2024 assassination attempt, Andrew, at the time, anticipated meeting Trump and commending him for being a “bulletproof bad—.”

Tbh it doesn’t sit well with me that Barron is “a big fan” of Andrew Tate. It’s good that he’s too smart (or too cautious) to show open support for men who’ve been credibly accused of heinous crimes#Barron#BarronTrump pic.twitter.com/IaUKt8Zrjf — BWT (@BWTLRK) December 11, 2025

Both Tate brothers are currently under heavy criticism since news of their reported criminal involvement surfaced in 2022, when the duo was arrested outside of Bucharest. The publication also claimed that Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell also discussed the Tates Romania case twice with Romanian authorities. However, news about the same was thwarted and strongly denied.

Grenell, who was an envoy appointed interim, confirmed, “I have never met the Tate brothers, I have never been to Romania.”

Concerning Barron’s alleged role in pleading the case for his “brothers,” the Tate brothers’ attorney, Joseph McBride, said it was all “fake news.” Similarly, a White House spokesperson refused to comment on Trump’s 19-year-old son.

🚨BREAKING: Andrew Tate fans are car spotting his Bugatti Chiron all over Dubai 📸🤯 Is this the most famous car in the world? 🔥🤎 pic.twitter.com/s9WmLLE1lN — Grand Tate Auto (@GrandTateAuto_) April 5, 2025

The 39-year-old is known for his sexist comments about women, and he’s still under investigation for his alleged crimes. The Tate brothers have gushed about hiring women to create lucrative sexual content and have encouraged young men, especially men, to be like them by creating courses online.

Despite his past, Andrew remains nonchalant and lives in Dubai with his brother. In a video released by him in April, he claimed, “I’m in Dubai, I’m still rich, all I do is win.” Apart from enjoying a life of luxury, Andrew is preparing for a Misfits fight scheduled later this year.