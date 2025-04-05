Tate Brothers Under Federal Criminal Investigation in the US—Court Filing Reveals DOJ Involvement

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, or the Tate brothers, are popular online personalities who identify as entrepreneurs. They are now under investigation by the Manhattan Attorney’s Office for possible legal problems, per a recently discovered civil court filing on April 4.

This filing came to the forefront as part of a lawsuit for defamation that they initiated in July 2023 in Florida, where they are suing multiple women who have accused them of abuse. If these allegations were to be shown to be factual, it would indicate that the Tate brothers are facing an even worse legal case than they already have with the charges of s– trafficking they are facing in Romania.

The explosive revelation came to light in a document submitted by lawyer Danielle Pinter, who’s fighting for one of the four people the Tates are taking to court. Pinter wants to keep a certain piece of evidence hidden from public view until the whole thing with the feds is over – that’s the Federal investigation being handled by the Department of Justice in the Southern District of New York.

Even though the paperwork doesn’t outright say that charges are coming, it does hint that these brothers might have to deal with a whole mess of legal troubles in both the US and the UK.

According to a recent article in the New York Post, dated April 5, 2025, there’s been a development in the legal sphere. A document has been filed in the civil division of Palm Beach County. This move by Attorney Pinter is to protect some important information from becoming public knowledge because it has something to do with a possible investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The document she wants sealed for now is tied to the alleged probe and was introduced by the defendants,” the report notes.

Now, the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office is playing their cards close to their chest, not saying anything about it when Tom Winter, who works for NBC News, asked them. But the experts are raising their eyebrows. They think that if the feds are indeed looking into the Tate brothers, this could be the start of a legal battle that spans across different areas of the law.

As for what the US Attorney’s Office and the Tates’ legal team have to say about it, well, they haven’t responded to any of the emails sent their way yet. It’s a bit too soon yet, but we’ll wait and see what they have to say for themselves.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are no strangers to run-ins with the law themselves, dating as far back as 2022. This offense was in relation to when they got themselves in trouble in Romania, where they were arrested and charged with operating a group used to ill-treat women privately.

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women pic.twitter.com/HDIX8vhAIt — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 20, 2023

These damning allegations resulted in both of them being charged in 2023, and they remained under the supervision of the Romanian justice system up to February 2025. They were only permitted to travel outside of the country if they agreed to continue checking in with the authorities.

Andrew, aged 38, and his brother Tristan, aged 36, both vehemently denied any wrongdoing. However, their situation has only become more complicated. Andrew has been slapped with a lawsuit from a past love interest, a model named Bri Stern, who accused him of really nasty and violent behavior during a meeting in Beverly Hills.

Bri Stern went on the record saying, “He told me I was his property.”

Their reputation has taken a hit from these accusations, and it’s had ripple effects in the public sphere, too. Kim Kardashian apparently decided to call off a visit by her daughter, North, when she found out the Tate brothers would be there, as reported by Page Six.

Kim Kardashian abruptly ended North West’s visit with Kanye West after security alerted her that Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to Kanye’s home. (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/5Z9zvmxE3M — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 20, 2025

To date, however, the government has not so much as officially stated that they are going to charge them with anything, and what exactly is in the document remains a secret.