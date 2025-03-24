Andrew Tate Seethes in Anger During Check-In at Romanian Police Station After US Return

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were checked back in at a Romanian police station after their visit to the US. The brothers are facing charges of human trafficking and sexual harassment, among others. They were allowed to travel to the US at the end of February after their travel ban of two years was lifted.

Upon coming back and being checked into prison, Andrew Tate, a self-styled highly misogynistic influencer, looked visibly irritated and furious. Both the brothers will continue to remain “under judicial control” as they are required to appear before the Romanian judicial authorities whenever they are summoned.

These two brothers were arrested in 2022 in Romania as they were accused of forming a criminal gang that was associated with the sexual exploitation of women, human trafficking , money laundering, and trafficking of minors. They have a separate investigation going on in UK with the charges of trafficking and r—pe and in US there is a civil case against them with the charges of coercing a woman into s—x and then defaming her when she gave statement against these brothers to the Romanian authorities. Andrew Tate is also accused of r—pe. The brothers, however, have denied all these charges.

Regarding his arrest by the Romanian authorities, Andrew Tate said that they have tried to ruin his life, despite him being “one of the most important people on the planet.” He further added, while talking to the journalists outside the police station, “We can talk about how it’s unfair they tried to destroy my life for three years but God puts us through things to test us and I believe that God put me through this to test me and I think I’ve done a flawless, fantastic job of persevering.”

Tate then said, “I think I’m investigated everywhere on the planet because I’m one of the most important people on the planet and when you’re one of the most important people on the planet every country in the world is interested in you.”

The brother also said that the only reason they have come back to Romania is because “innocent men don’t run from anything.” After his return, Andrew Tate told reporters gathered in front of his home, “We’ve come here to prove our innocence because we deserve our day in court. We’ve done nothing wrong and that we should have never been in court in the first place. We should have never gone to jail. We should have never had our assets seized. We should have never had our names slandered. Anyone who believed any of this garbage has a particularly low IQ.”

The man also took to X to ask about a reporter whom he apparently called a “nobody” in front of the police station. Tate posted, “I just went police station and there was 100 cameras. Can anyone find the clip of me telling the BBC guy he’s a nobody?”

Andrew Tate has been a growlingly dangerous influence, especially for teenage boys who are in an impressionable state regarding their masculinity. Tate’s videos and podcasts promote the idea of women being inferior to men and reinforces ideas of toxic masculinity.