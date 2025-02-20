Suspicious Reason Why Donald Trump Is Lobbying for Andrew Tate’s Travel Restrictions to be Removed

President Donald Trump has reportedly been pressuring Romania to relax the travel restrictions imposed on controversial influencer Andrew Tate. To the uninformed, the former kickboxing champion and manosphere figure has been involved in a years-long legal tussle in the country and has been charged with human trafficking and sexual assault. Tate, who has millions of followers online, has been lauding Trump for months now.

US officials, on Donald Trump’s orders, have reportedly been urging Romania to ease Andrew Tate’s travel restrictions. The motion was first raised by them while on a call with the Romanian government. It was then raised by Richard Grenell, a Trump Administration diplomat, at the security conference in Munich last week.

Commenting on the pressure from the Trump Administration, Romanian government spokesperson Emil Hurezeanu said, “Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process.” Grenell further said that he had “no substantive conversation” with Hurezeanu, who happens to be the Romanian foreign minister’s spokesperson. Irrespective, Richard Grenell emphasized his support for Tate.

That being said, let’s look into the reasons why Donald Trump is going out of his way to push the Romanian government to lift Tate’s travel restrictions.

Tate has repeatedly praised Trump and even told his American followers to vote for him in the 2024 Presidential Elections. He has also stated that Trump’s opposers must be “expelled from the country.”

He has compared himself to Trump in a post on X. It read, “Trump accused of sex crimes. Tate accused of sex crimes. Trump vilified by old recordings making jokes. Tate vilified by old recordings making jokes. Trump false court cases and lawfare. Tate false court cases and lawfare. Trump wins. Tate wins.”

An outright misogynist, Andrew Tate has lauded Trump after his victory against Kamala Harris, while also making a reference to Hillary Clinton, saying, “Donald Trump single handedly kept two evil war mongering she witches out of office. Hero.”

Members of the MAGA camp, including Donald Trump Jr., have been extremely supportive of Tate. Trump Jr. commented on Tate’s detention in Romania, calling it “absolute insanity.” Additionally, Vice President JD Vance has called out the Romanian government. While he did not explicitly endorse or support Tate, he did accuse the government of suppressing free speech.

Elon Musk has also seemed to agree with Tate’s political statements. A recent report has revealed that one of Musk’s DOGE staff members boosted Tate’s social media content.