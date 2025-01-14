Neil Gaiman Faces New Sexual Assault Allegations as Horrifying Details Surface

Is there trouble in paradise for renowned novelist Neil Gaiman? The English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, audio theatre, and screenplays, who has received numerous awards, including the Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker awards for his impressive contributions to literature with popular works such as Good Omens, American Gods, and The Sandman, has been accused of new allegations, including coerced intimacy and non-consensual advances, with some implying acts akin to r–e.

The author was first accused of abuse in July 2024 in a podcast produced for the UK publication Tortoise Media, which featured claims from five of his accusers. According to reports, Gaiman predominantly assaulted women in their 20s while he was in his 40s. One of the victims reportedly worked as a nanny for Gaiman and his second wife, Amanda Palmer, a musician. She alleged that Gaiman assaulted her in New Zealand in 2022.

Other individuals have come forward recently, with eight women sharing their experiences of abuse and assault by Gaiman in a New York Magazine’s Vulture article. The piece centers on a woman named Scarlett Pavlovich, who was 22 years old and studying drama in Auckland when she met Gaiman’s now ex-wife Amanda Palmer and later went on to become a babysitter to the former couple’s son.

‘The Good Omen’ Author Neil Gaiman Accused of Alleged Sexual Abuse By Multiple Women https://t.co/eACBKGJtGp — People (@people) January 13, 2025

Pavlovich claimed that she was first sexually assaulted by Neil Gaiman in 2022 at his house in New Zealand after he allegedly invited her to take a bath alone in the tub at the end of his garden, where he soon joined her himself. The article revealed shocking details where she claimed that he slipped his hands into her private parts and then indulged in an impulsive obscene act. Scarlett Pavlovich further added, “He said, ‘Call me ‘master,’ and I’ll c–.’ He said, ‘Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.’” She further noted that the abuse continued several times, including instances where she was invited to a hotel room as she continued to work as a babysitter.

Similarly, in another instance, Gaiman allegedly tried to initiate forced sex with her while she was standing in his kitchen. When she screamed “no”, he left only to return moments later with a slab of butter, she stated. She also said that most days she would pass out from the pain of indulging in an-l sex with the author.

Thereafter, when Scarlett Pavlovich told his former wife Amanda Palmer about the uncomfortable sexual encounter with Gaiman, she allegedly said that she’d heard from at least 14 other women who had similar experiences with him. Additionally, the author of the world-famous Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, also spoke about the allegations on X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the writing community for not speaking about it.

The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet – as with Weinstein – tell remarkably similar stories. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 13, 2025

Neil Gaiman and his team have denied the accusations, telling Vulture, the allegations in its report were “false, not to mention, deplorable”. He also rejected the claim that the allegations mentioned with the person were in any way non-consensual. While this is a developing story, this incident has sparked another significant controversy and discussions about power dynamics and consent in creative industries.