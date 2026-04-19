Inside Robert Pattinson’s Mental Health Struggles and Personal Journey

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and other mental health issues. Reader discretion is advised.

Robert Pattinson is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors who have endured many hardships despite their fame. The Twilight actor has been open about his struggles with different mental health issues. Here’s a deep dive into one of the most heartbreaking details about Pattinson’s life, rooted in anxiety.

The actor has been very vulnerable about his struggles with mental health. However, when his fans found out about his struggle with anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia, there was an outpouring of love and support for the actor.

During a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed some heartbreaking details about how he dealt with these issues and how they began. He also said that he’s since used his anxiety when working as an actor.

🎬 10 películas demuestran por qué Robert Pattinson es uno de los actores más versátiles de su generación. Conócelas aquí 👇https://t.co/PMag2E12zo — Radiónica (@radionicafm) April 8, 2026

Pattinson first addressed his anxiety. He claimed that he’d spent “a long time” trying to deal with it. He also said he envied colleagues he believed didn’t experience anxiety the way he did.

Over time, Pattinson revealed that he learned how to harness that anxiety into something phenomenal. Although he reportedly tried to get rid of it entirely, it never truly disappeared. Rather, he found an effective way forward.

Pattinson said, “You can’t really get rid of anxiety, but you can turn it around and use it as energy.” Lastly, he added, “My insecurities about everything as a performer became my radar for what to do.”

He also struggled with depression. The actor has often expressed his dislike for the beloved teen drama Twilight. The actor played the brooding vampire, ‘Edward Cullen, ’ a role he has said he regrets playing. But why? While the reasons are many, one of them at the time included depression.

Bro was playing 4D Chess. pic.twitter.com/q2P9Wg5f7a — Men’s Humor (@MensHumor) April 9, 2026

During a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Pattinson discussed going to therapy but said his anxiety prevented him from doing so. This came nearly a year after he had broken up with Kristen Stewart in 2013.

The actor had recalled speaking to people about his depression, but claimed it “never lasts long” with him. Pattinson’s statement suggests that he’s been depressed even before his Twilight era.

Anxiety was clearly a very deep-rooted struggle for the actor. But it manifested itself in yet another heartbreaking struggle: body dysmorphia. Huff Post cited a 2013 article by Australia’s Sunday Gossip magazine, in which Pattinson discussed the reason behind his struggle.

Robert Pattinson was reportedly so insecure about his body in Twilight: New Moon that his abs had to be painted on. “It’s the worst picture. I was in Italy eating an ice cream with painted-on abs.” pic.twitter.com/9HPuOSk30F — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) April 13, 2026

At the time, Pattinson’s fame had just begun to skyrocket, especially after Twilight. However, his anxiety still gnawed at him through another struggle. Pattinson described his experience with it as heightened, especially at red carpet events.

He claimed that until he’d arrived at the red carpet event, he was a “nut case.” He added, “Body dysmorphia, overall tremendous anxiety.” Pattinson went on to explain that back then, he didn’t have a six-pack, nor did he prefer working out at the gym.

2026 Robert Pattinson pic.twitter.com/f1YuUyETy2 — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 13, 2026

Instead of taking his shirt off as he did in an instalment of Twilight and other movies, he prefers to “get drunk.” This apparently wasn’t anything new, and Pattinson claimed he’s always been that way.

Pattinson is still reportedly dealing with anxiety, but has come a long way in battling both depression and body dysmorphia. He continues to deliver breathtaking performances. His most recent movie, The Drama, was released on April 3, 2026.