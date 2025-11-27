Inside Michelle and Barack Obama’s Thanksgiving Fam-Jam with Daughters Sasha and Malia

It was a full house at the Obama residence on Thanksgiving. Michelle and Barack Obama treated their social media followers to a rare family photograph with their daughters, Sasha and Malia Ann Obama.

On his X handle, Barack Obama wrote, extending Thanksgiving greetings, “During this season of giving, let’s do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much. From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

During this season of giving, let’s do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much. From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama documented a moment from the family’s Thanksgiving fam-jam with husband Barack, and daughters Sasha and Malia Ann, on Instagram. She accompanied the photo with the same caption as the one used by her husband on X.

The family of four can be seen flashing ear-to-ear grins as they pose together for the camera. The rare Obama family photograph received around 856 K likes on Instagram alone. Check out the aforementioned picture here:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama frequently features in headlines. She recently trended a great deal for her fitness transformation photos, which sparked Ozempic rumors. As of now, Michelle has not addressed the rumors.

Barack Obama and Michelle have repeatedly denied rumors of alleged rift on multiple occasions. The latest instance being them celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary this year. “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said “I do.” Happy anniversary, Barack Obama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you,” Michelle wrote in her wish for Barack.

Responding to Michelle’s anniversary greetings, Barack Obama wrote, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, Michelle Obama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary.”

In a recent interview, Michelle dismissed all divorce rumors by talking about her special date nights with Barack. Spilling the beans on what a perfect date night for the couple looks like, Michelle said, “When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk.”

What else goes into the making of a perfect date night for the Obamas? Here’s what Michelle revealed in an interview with People magazine, “We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So, when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, “Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.” He’ll be like, “Did you talk to the girls?” “I did, but we’re not going to talk about it until date night.” But sometimes we go out for dinners in D.C. or wherever.”

The rumor mills about Michelle and Barack Obama’s alleged rift first began when the former First Lady was MIA from a lot of public events, where Barack was in attendance. Among them were Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Adding fuel to the fire was also Barack Obama’s rumored affair with Jennifer Aniston last year, which the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star repeatedly denied. Dismissing the Obama affair rumors, Jennifer Aniston said on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show last year, “That is absolutely untrue.”

Michelle Obama and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992. The couple are parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Michelle and Barack Obama are each other’s biggest cheerleaders on social media.