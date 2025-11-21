Michelle Obama Shares Her Most Intimate Reveal About Barack Obama – And Divorce Rumors Take a Backseat

Michelle Obama is nowhere close to divorcing her husband, Barack Obama, and the 61-year-old recently confirmed the same. Although there have been moments over a month where she’s complained about several things in her marriage, it adds up to the fact that there have been countless rumors suggesting trouble in paradise; however, the ex-U.S. First Lady is still very much in love and recently revealed a rather intimate moment of theirs publicly.

on her recent podcast episode on YouTube, Michelle spoke with actress Jane Fonda, businesswoman Jenna Lyons, and popular activist Bethann Hardison to discuss all things related to aging and wisdom. Mrs. Obama ended up sharing a personal anecdote as she claimed the feeling of owning every bit of herself. Moving onto a more direct reference, she discussed wearing high heels versus opting for kitten heels when Michelle noted that the difference does not bother him at all, since she’s aware that her very tall husband Barack Obama loves ‘every inch’ of her body.

Did anyone notice who wasn’t at Dick Cheney’s services today?

Bill & Hillary Clinton

Barack & Michelle Obama (Michelle also absent @ Carter’s)

Were they not asked to come?

Were they asked but refused?

Were they asked but events currently in the media inhibiting their attendance? — Mike Davidson (@mldavidson93) November 21, 2025

In her words, “I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, my all of it. And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn’t mind when I’m right eye to eye with him because I’ve got a heel on. He’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to be tall tonight. Yes, we are.’ And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me. So that helps.”

Well, the information is sure steamy and does paint a very nice picture of their personal life behind closed doors. But the drastic shift in tone is unmistakable, since there was a time when she complained about not being able to stand her husband during their stint at the White House. Back in 2022, Michelle Obama had a sneering reaction when she unflinchingly said, “People think I’m being catty by saying this – it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband

In fact, one cannot skip out on two particular incidents when Michelle’s absence beside Barack raised questions about their relationship. The former FLOTUS missed out on attending Jimmy Carter’s funeral along with her husband. She was also absent from Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Everything pointed directly to the fact that they were perhaps on the brink of ending their marriage.

Of course, she later clarified the misinterpreted angles to her statement and actions. By August 2025, Michelle Obama had a very different take on what she said back then.

Speaking on her podcast, she had clarified, “We’ve been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let’s say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds. People don’t tend to think in terms of odds and numbers. Of course, you’re going to have years if you add up the days and the hours where you’re struggling to find that connection.”

Will Michelle Obama ever stop whinnying? Starting to fell sorry for Barack. pic.twitter.com/Sfk8X1jmpG — helen henning (@helenckh) November 21, 2025

Michelle Obama also asserted that she and Barack Obama have always remained more as best friends than a couple. Over their 30 years of togetherness, there ought to be at least 10 hateful years, which surely does not imply throwing out their marriage and calling it quits. She added, “That is a normal experience. You would have that if you lived with your best friend for 30 years, 10 of those years, you would hate each other.”

In October 2025, Michelle let on another unheard nugget of information from her marriage, when she detailed the unusual date night ritual they follow. Speaking with PEOPLE, she broke down those intimate moments between her and Barack where they prefer a quiet and wholesome dinner with a few candles on the side. Explaining the whole situation, she had said, “We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.'”