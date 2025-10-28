Amid Rift Rumors, Michelle Obama Reveals Date Night Details with Barack – “We Don’t Talk for the Whole Day”

Former FLOTUS, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Michelle Obama frequently makes headlines for her personal life and fashion choices. As Michelle gears up for the release of her style book, The Look, she discussed her personal style motto, her married life with former US President Barack Obama, and more.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama’s marriage has been plagued by rumors of a rift for a while now. Amid the ongoing rumors, Michelle Obama told People magazine what her date night with Barack Obama, 64, looks like.

Michelle, sharing the details of her date night with Barack, told People. “We’ve been married 32, 33 [years]…I always forget. Sorry, honey. When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk.”

“We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So, when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, “Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.” He’ll be like, “Did you talk to the girls?” “I did, but we’re not going to talk about it until date night.” But sometimes we go out for dinners in D.C. or wherever. I am too old, I can’t do dinner and a movie. I will fall asleep in the movie. So, it’s like, “Let’s pick one,” Michelle Obama added during the interview.

Rumors of Barack Obama and Michelle’s alleged rift started doing the rounds after the former First Lady was missing from prominent public events, which were attended by her husband Barack Obama. The events that Michelle skipped included Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama addressed speculation about a divorce in her new podcast episode. "She took me back!" Barack Obama joked. "It was touch and go for awhile!"

Tabloids went into overdrive, especially when Barack Obama’s rumored affair with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston caused quite a stir in August 2024. The rumors surfaced after Touch Weekly featured a bold headline: “The Truth About Jen & Barack!” Jeniffer Aniston straight-up denied the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. “That is absolutely untrue,” Aniston said during her appearance on the show in October last year.

Meanwhile, Michelle appeared on Sophia Bush’s podcast, Work In Progress, where she finally addressed the rumors surrounding the possible rift and potential split. “So much so that this year, people … couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” Michelle was quoted as saying on the podcast.

Michelle and Barack Obama, who celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary earlier this month, marked the special day by sharing identical photos on social media. “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, Michelle Obama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary,” Barack Obama wrote.

On her X profile, Michelle wished Barack back on the wedding anniversary by posting the same photograph, accompanied by a note that read, “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said “I do.” Happy anniversary, Barack Obama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you.”

We've been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said "I do." Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I'm so lucky to go through life with you.

Michelle Obama also vividly recalled how the black-tie events at the White House during Barack Obama’s Presidential terms doubled up as date nights for the couple and she said, “For those black-tie events, that was like our wedding every time. You felt like the belle of the ball. With each year I got a little riskier, my team and I tried different things. And you’re getting all dolled up for your man.”

“There was an unspoken ritual, he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing. That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, “You’re cute.” Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, “Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice,” Michelle Obama recalled.

Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and they are parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha.