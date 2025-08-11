Michelle Obama Has a Dating Advice for Her Daughters – And It’s Not What You’d Think

While most mothers are hesitant about letting their daughters date, Michelle Obama has quite a different outlook when it comes to relationships. She wants her daughters to go through enough trial and error to find the perfect men they are looking for. On Wednesday, during the latest episode of her IMO podcast, the former First Lady opened up about what she thinks of her daughters’ dating lives and her main piece of advice for them.

During the podcast, which Obama hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson, the former FLOTUS shared that it’s always better to stay open to possibilities when it comes to matters of the heart. She wants her daughters to “date a lot.”

Obama said, “I just try to get them to stay open to people, right?” She explained, “The thing that I did do was date a lot. And so when Barack showed up, I had experiences to compare him against. Like, I knew a lot of the ‘I didn’t like this, I didn’t like that.'”

Now, Michelle Obama is trying to guide her daughters with her own experience from her dating era. She also revealed that she and her husband, Barack Obama, don’t hesitate to share their own stories from the past to help their kids understand the signs that tell them if he is the one.

“My whole thing is, date a lot. And if you run into a bad date or have a bad experience, move on quickly. Don’t stay around. It’s like, if it’s not working, next,” Michelle told Robinson during the podcast.

Many young girls out there might find her dating advice for their daughters quite helpful. However, it’s important to note, society has transformed a lot since Michelle was a young girl trying to find love. She and Barack met in 1989, and the pair quickly began dating, finally tying the knot in 1992.

“Do not bring people into your life who weigh you down. And trust your instincts. Good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don’t hurt.” – Michelle Obama — 🍂 (@Lovandfear) February 9, 2024

However, as the former FLOTUS herself revealed in 2023, it wasn’t always easy. Mrs. Obama said that both of them had very different love languages. Barack, who grew up far from his family and traveled a lot, “had to learn to love at a distance.” The former President had always been verbally and physically affectionate, as revealed by his wife.

On the contrary, Michelle’s family was “always together,” so she prefers acts of service and quality time, as her own love language. Despite many odds, the Obamas have been together for over two decades now. Recently, a divorce rumor made headlines. However, the couple quickly shut down the gossip with their public declaration of mutual love and respect for each other on social media.