Michelle Obama Posts Birthday Wish for Barack Amid Divorce Rumors—But Netizens Are Curious Over One Thing

Michelle Obama wished her husband and the former US president, Barack Obama, a happy birthday with a sweet tribute. He turned 64 on Monday, August 4. The former FLOTUS posted on the occasion, and all the people online are raving about this one thing — How young Obama looks for his age.

Michelle’s post was about their 32 years of marriage and romance, considering how obsessed the two are with each other. She called him her “everything” in the post. Despite the usual divorce rumors and cheating drama, the two are still together. They may not make too many public appearances together, but they are there for each other.

Her caption for his birthday reads, “Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything. She called him the “coolest guy she knows, even after all these years.” Obama replied, saying, “Love you, Miche!” He also thanked everyone else for the wishes. Many people aren’t able to get over the fact that he’s 64, as they think he looks much younger.

One user wrote that he doesn’t look 64, which is “crazy” to think about. Another one highlighted the age difference between the current president and him. They also commented on the Oval Office missing him as the president.

Many people online were surprised by how old Barack is, but he looks younger. They are still not even over his presidential days. People were commenting even though he hadn’t been one since 2017.

Needless to say, they want him to run for president again despite him saying he doesn’t want to do that again, nor does the Constitution allow it.

He and Trump have a fifteen-year age difference. Several netizens have compared the two multiple times in the way they look and how they govern the nation.

Although with current rules, it’s not possible for him to run for president again, people keep wishing for it. He served for eight years, two consecutive terms after being a senator for Illinois. Ever since his term ended, his supporters have been rooting for him.

Obama may not be a president again, but he is always a part of politics. Over the years, he has spoken on several issues while also calling out the current administration. His supporters have called him the best president so far, and now they miss his grace and intelligence. One of the users commented on my forever POTUS under the post.