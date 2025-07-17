Messy Divorce Ahead? Expert Claims Michelle & Barack Obama’s Body Language Can’t Hide the Signs of Trouble

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are among the most popular couples. They have set a very high standard in front of the world in terms of partnership and togetherness. The duo has gone through the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows in the public eye like a rock standing by each other’s side.

Yet, most of 2024 has been hard for Michelle Obama since her absence from Donald Trump‘s inaugural ceremony and Jimmy Carter’s funeral sparked alleged divorce rumors between the couple, which, by the way, she dismissed in a bold and authentic conversation.

As per Nicki Swift, the 61-year-old lady made an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast explaining that she and Barack’s choice not to broadcast their personal life, like going on dates, had fueled speculation. She noted calmly, “We’re 60—you’re not going to know what we’re doing every minute.”

However, would the media leave a woman no? Hell no! Recently, a body language expert said their recent podcast appearance may have unintentionally confirmed those whispers. She addressed the divorce speculation once again during an episode of her “IMO” podcast. Barack joined his wife and her brother, Craig Robinson, in what appeared to be an effort to silence the ongoing rumors.

Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with. pic.twitter.com/04t41YYfN6 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2024

The subtle cues caught by an expert suggest the couple may have gone through severe marital strain. It all began when the former FLOTUS made a lighthearted yet revealing comment in June. On the show, guest Angie Martinez mentioned Michelle could have had a son. She replied jokingly, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy. Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama.”

Eagle-eyed fans criticized the comment after which, during the July 16 episode, Barack greeted Michelle with a hug and played along with her brother’s teasing. “She took me back… It was touch and go for a while,” Barack joked. But one expert believes there was more truth to that than humor.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama addressed speculation about a divorce in her new podcast episode. “She took me back!” Barack Obama joked. “It was touch and go for awhile!” https://t.co/nvNE2Ksel5 pic.twitter.com/NQeM43w91W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2025

Nicki Swift consulted Traci Brown, a body language expert and behavior analyst, who analyzed the couple’s conduct in the podcast and said that their “touch and go” joke could actually hint at real past issues. “People don’t usually say things like that unless there’s truth behind it,” she explained.

Even more telling were her facial expressions. Brown pointed out that Michelle’s blink rate slowed dramatically while discussing the hard times in their marriage, which is an alleged sign of internal sorrow. “She kept her eyes closed while mentioning difficult moments, which signals there’s more she’s not saying.”

Barack and Michelle Obama are now trying to squash rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. Michelle is so blatantly lying. You can easily tell by the forced delivery. They should both just admit that their marriage is a total sham. (pagesix on TT) pic.twitter.com/VN6M5F4uKg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 16, 2025

In addition, Traci Brown also highlighted her attempt to shut down divorce talk. “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man,” Michelle said during the podcast. However, Lady Obama’s twisting of words was telling. “She doesn’t say, ‘I always wanted to stay with him.’ That choice of words shows that leaving him was at least considered,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another episode of IMO podcast, she is seen conversing with Julia Louis-Dreyfus about how her life changed since Barack’s Presidential term ended. “I mean, at this stage in life for me, personally, is the first time I’ve been completely free,”

She continued, “There’s been a release where every choice I make is not about my husband, not about his career, not about my family, not about what my kids need or where they’re going, it’s totally about me.”

The couple who have been together since 1992 share two daughters with him. Despite their united front and lighthearted banter, the expert believes there’s more truth than what Lady Obama tells everyone in front of the camera.

Obama and Michelle married on October 3, 1992. After suffering a miscarriage, Michelle underwent in vitro fertilisation to conceive their daughters Malia Ann (born 1998) and Natasha (known as Sasha, born 2001). The Obama family lived on Chicago’s South Side, where Barack taught… pic.twitter.com/YSPIteGiLf — AlphaBravoCharlie (@alphabravo1947) January 3, 2024

While the mother of two seems to be thriving in her career even after completing her role as first lady with podcast shows, entrepreneurial ventures, and brand deals, is there nothing going on between Barack and her, or has she gotten better at hiding things, just like all other public figures who face the spotlight every day?