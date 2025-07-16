‘She Took Me Back’ — Barack Obama Addresses Divorce Rumors With Michelle During Joint Appearance

Michelle and Barack Obama decided to put an end to the divorce rumors by taking matters into their own hands. The couple’s statement comes after much speculation about their marriage being on the rocks. Michelle and Barack joked about the “rumor mill” while acknowledging the rumors that had been plaguing their marriage for months.

Barack recently appeared on the IMO podcast hosted by his wife, Michelle, and her brother Craig Robinson. The former President’s appearance on the show ensured to put the rumors to bed once and for all.

Craig introduced the guest of the show, noting that he was “very, very, very special.” The co-host went on to note how people have been awaiting the particular guest to appear on the show with “bated breaths.”

“Because we have my brother-in-law, your husband, the former president of the United States,” Robinson finally said. He went on to joke about how Barack “made time in his busy schedule to come” on the show. Craig went on to note how he and his sister were “honored” by the former President’s presence.

“Wait, you guys like each other?” Craig jokingly asked as soon as Barack came into frame, as per People. “That’s the rumor mill,” Michelle replied teasingly. “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while,” the former President added to the teasing.

Craig then went on to joke about how “nice” it is to have the couple in the same room. “I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced,” Michelle replied while laughing.

Michelle Obama shuts down divorce rumors after being noticeably absent from public events with Barack: “And that’s the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. So much so that people, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they… pic.twitter.com/JGgPL4uqUj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2025

The rumors about the couple being on the verge of a divorce stayed persistent throughout the year. Michelle noted how neither she nor her husband thought to “quit” their marriage when she appeared as a guest on a podcast in May.

“The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was really ever gonna quit at it, ’cause that’s not who we are,” she said on an episode of The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett.

The divorce rumors were reignited when Barack attended Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony alone, with Michelle nowhere to be seen. Netizens jumped on the speculation that the couple was finally deciding to go their separate ways. On the podcast, she revealed that she decided to skip the ceremony because she had the “permission” to do what she wanted to do.

The former First Lady went on to note how now that she is 61 years old, she has learned to decide to own her wisdom. “I think it takes women until we’re about 60 to be like, ‘I think I know a thing or two,’” she said.

MAJOR BREAKING: For the first time, Michelle Obama just SMASHED the right-wing lies that she and Barack Obama are getting a divorce. Michelle didn’t hold back. Listen below: pic.twitter.com/KkNflagxf0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 9, 2025

She also took the opportunity to talk about the conclusions people were drawing on her own podcast. The mother of two noted how people could not wrap their heads around the fact that she could be skipping the ceremony for any other reason than that her “marriage was falling apart.”

“It took everything in my power not to do the thing that was perceived as right,” she admitted. The former First Lady also noted how it was a “hard thing to do,” even if it was the right thing to do.