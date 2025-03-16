Who Is Craig Robinson? Here’s What We Know About Michelle Obama’s Brother & Podcast Partner

Michelle Obama recently announced the launch of her new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson. The former first lady’s brother, who is two years older, has evoked curiosity in people ever since the announcement. If you are one of the masses looking to know more about the sports executive, here’s everything you need to know about Craig Robinson.

He has left a mark at Princeton

Craig has been athletically gifted since a young age. He had an offer from several well-renowned colleges in America. After initial hesitation after considering how much an Ivy league college would cost, the sports executive ended up choosing to attend Princeton.

He later revealed how a talk with his father was the deciding factor for him. “If you pick your school based on how much we have to pay, I’d be very disappointed,” his father had warned.

Robinson made sure to leave a mark on the college’s basketball history He went on to become the fourth all-time leading scorer. Craig was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as soon as he graduated from the college in 1983.

Craig has been married twice

Craig shares two children with his first wife Janis. Robison had full custody of both their children Avery and Leslie. He has been open about how tumultuous his marriage with his ex was.

Recently he mentioned how he did not even tell Michelle about how bad things were when he was having a hard time. “I didn’t tell my sister about it, or my mom, or anybody close to me,” Craig confessed on their podcast.

Michelle chimed in that she had also sensed “red flags” in his marriage. During an interview, journalist Graham Bensinger pointed out that Robinson and Janis “still don’t talk ’till this day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Robinson (@craigmalrob)

Robinson is now married to Kelly McCrum who he met a year after splitting with his ex-wife. The couple is co-parents to two sons, Aaron and Austin. The two reportedly met at the NCAA March Madness Final Four.

Craig and Michelle have a two-year gap

The siblings and now newly minted podcast co-hosts have a two-year age gap. Craig was born in 1962 and is older than Michelle born in 1964. The Robinson family lived in the South Side of Chicago.

Michelle has spoken about how her family was well off when she and Craig were growing up. “We were poor. We lived in a small house,” the former first lady revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Robinson (@craigmalrob)

“But what they gave us was a feeling of importance, a belief that our voices mattered at a very young age, a sense of understanding, of pushing through resilience,” Michelle recalled.

Craig gave up being a banker for basketball

Along with being gifted athletically, Craig showed a lot of promise in his investment banking career. He holds a master’s in finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Robinson (@craigmalrob)

He also taught basketball to young students at a high school. Robinson eventually quit his high paying at Morgan Stanley to take up the role as an assistant basketball coach at Northwestern University.

Craig has opened up about how working as an investment banker did not give him the same “pleasure and joy” that basketball did. He went on to coach at Brown University and later the team Oregon State Beavers.

Craig and Michelle started a podcast

My brother @CraigMalRob and I are launching a podcast — @IMOpodcasts with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson! Along with experts and special guests, we’ll be discussing some of your questions. We hope you’ll check it out wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/YLiVMo4Kuu pic.twitter.com/DBMfrekEOa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 10, 2025

The siblings announced the launch of their new podcast titled IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson recently. They shared how the podcast would feature people who “come as they are” and aren’t afraid to “give their opinions.” The podcast’s main goal is to “have thoughtful conversations about life” as revealed by Michelle.