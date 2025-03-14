Michelle Obama Didn’t See the ‘red flags’ Until It Was Too Late—Her Brother’s Marriage Was Falling Apart!

In the last few days there have been multiple discussions on Michelle Obama’s new podcast with his brother Craig Robinson. Netizens have been speculating whether she will open up about her current marriage state with the former President Barack Obama, provided lots of rumors on their relationship have been going on for months.

However, the brother-sister duo, decided to talk about a different chapter. They opened up about a painful phase in their lives when Michelle realized too late that her brother’s marriage was falling apart.

On the debut episode of their new podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, the former First Lady shared how she overlooked warning signs when Robinson’s marriage to his first wife, Janis Robinson, was “breaking down” in 2000.

Robinson shared a very close bond with sister Michelle. However, he admitted that he deliberately kept the divorce a secret from Michelle, their mother, and other loved ones.

Robinson said that he avoided telling Michelle about the turmoil in his marriage for a specific reason. “I know my sister, and I said if I tell her about this, she’s never going to get over it,” Robinson confessed. “And if we ever got back together, it wasn’t going to be good for my first wife.”

However, Michelle, sensed that something was wrong. When she eventually learned that her brother had hidden such a major life event from her, she was hurt and angry. “I thought I saw some things that were red flags, but I would always be like, ‘How you doing?’ and your reply would be, ‘We’re great, we’re good,’ “ she recalled.

She admitted that Robinson may have thought she couldn’t handle the news, but she would have pulled herself together to give him sound advice. “But I felt like the dude I depended on the most, who I could tell anything, didn’t feel like he could come to me when he was dealing with something really hard in his life, which is his marriage falling apart,” she shared.

I’m so excited for you to get to know my big brother @CraigMalRob on the @IMOpodcasts! In our first episode, we share stories about growing up on Euclid Avenue in Chicago and the journey that led us to who we are today — from life on the South Side to going to college together… pic.twitter.com/h9Od0xRUOg — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 12, 2025

Robinson now sees that escaping the news from his sister wasn’t a very wise decision. “That was a mistake,” he admitted.

Following that divorce, Robinson has since moved on. He got married to Kelly McCrum in 2006. Though he has been a very private person, he and Michelle are now sharing more of their experiences through their new podcast that was launched on March 10.

Now, what’s their goal with this podcast? To help others to be through life’s toughest moments—including family struggles, faith, and relationships. “My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life,” Obama explained.

The guest lineup is exciting including celebrities and close friends. Michelle and Robinson, the amazing sibling duo hope their podcast will be insightful and it can offer connection, and hope during uncertain times.