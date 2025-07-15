“Is She Divorcing Barack?” — Michelle Obama’s Confession About Being ‘Free’ from Barack and Family Duties Sparks Debate

A few days ago, Michelle Obama made a certain statement that has reignited the rumors that she might be getting a divorce from former President Barack Obama, whom she married in 1992 and has two daughters with. The rumors first started with their lack of public appearances together.

Although Mrs. Obama clarified why she had been skipping some events lately, it wasn’t enough to shut down the rumormongers. Now, her statement about finally being “free” has sparked a new controversy.

In conversation with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, during a recent episode of her IMO podcast, the former First Lady opened up about her life since Barack Obama‘s Presidential term ended. She reflected on experiencing true liberation for the first time in a long time, while understanding the need to prioritize herself.

“I mean, at this stage in life for me, personally, is the first time I’ve been completely free,” Michelle said. “There’s been a release where every choice I make is not about my husband, not about his career, not about my family, not about what my kids need or where they’re going, it’s totally about me.” She added, “This is when we start living, ladies.”

After hearing this, it’s hard not to see Michelle Obama’s words as the ultimate display of selfishness. Talking about being ‘completely free’ from her husband’s career and her children’s needs? Really?

This isn’t empowerment; it’s entitlement. The speculation about her marriage… pic.twitter.com/YKfUvU0shJ — Hosna ⚖️ (@DOGEQEEN) July 13, 2025

However, while she thought being transparent with her audience was the right thing to do, her message didn’t translate well. One critic on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “After hearing this, it’s hard not to see Michelle Obama‘s words as the ultimate display of selfishness. Talking about being ‘completely free’ from her husband’s career and her children’s needs? Really? This isn’t empowerment.”

“Never thought I would say this but I almost feel sorry for Barack. almost….?” another wrote. “Starting over? Is she divorcing Barack?” a third asked. Despite the criticism, her supporters quickly flocked to defend her.

“Honestly I don’t see what’s wrong with what she’s saying. She did have to live for her husband & her kids. She’s just tired. She’s acknowledging. Doesn’t mean anything,” one person tried to explain.

I wonder if we will see her together with her children in the future? — Sherrie Greenville (@tortie578) July 10, 2025

Another commented, “Her life has been in service to his career for decades. She raised her kids, she never got to follow her career path. Why can’t she complain now if she wants to? Her work is done.”

The debate and discussion reflects on what society demands from women, regardless of their status and position. It also talks about the generational shifts in how women approach aging, liberation, and self-advocacy. It’s high time women put their needs and aspirations ahead of everything else.