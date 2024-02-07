Inside Kylie Jenner’s Preparations for Daughter Stormi’s Sixth Birthday

Stormi Webster's mother, Kylie Jenner, had previously revealed on her Instagram Story some details of the celebrations leading up to her daughter's birthday party that took place on February 1. Among the details was a room adorned with vibrant balloons. "Let the birthday week begin" was the caption for the video, and it showed 26-year-old Jenner carrying a large plastic bag full of balloons with rainbow themes upstairs. As she struggled to pull the luggage up the little stairs with one hand, the beauty mogul let out a giggle.

As reported by People, for her child's birthday, the Kardashians star chose brown ribbons and pink wrapping paper with the words 'Happy Birthday' written on it. In the next footage, Jenner could be seen stomping her way through the deluge of balloons in her living room—pink, yellow, blue, and green. Before the clip ended, a few wrapped birthday presents were seen lying on a coffee table.

Stormi's birthday was being planned after Jenner and her daughter traveled to Paris for Paris Fashion Week. After allegedly treating Stormi poorly at Paris Fashion Week, Jenner faced criticism from her fans. The mother-daughter pair was seen seated in the first row of Jacquemus' Les Sculptures spring 2024 exhibition in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. Jenner was looking toward the runway, but her youngster didn't seem thrilled to be there.

As reported by The Sun, fans of the Kardashians noticed Stormi's lackluster look in a photo that appeared on a well-known Kardashian forum. One fan commented, "Stormi is a kid who wants to do kids stuff and play with other kids. Kylie is using her as an accessory." Another user wrote, "This environment is no place for a child. Kylie is rich enough to throw Stormi her own faux fashion show with her friends, not keep dragging her along to these events." A third user remarked, "Girl take Stormi HOME! She looks so uncomfortable." A fourth one pointed out, "What’s sad is she’s always said how uncomfortable she feels in these environments, so why put your daughter in that position?!" One more fan wrote, "It's giving - poor kid just wants to go and play outside and have fun, but is stuck watching some boring s**t she isn't interested in."

The powerful mother-daughter duo nonetheless captivated viewers with their synchronized fashion choices at Jacquemus after their much-discussed matching moment at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris before that. Wearing a beautiful red minidress from Jacquemus's most recent collection, Jenner looked outstanding. The ensemble had prominent '80s power shoulders, draping accents, and a shape that tightened the waist. Jenner accessorized her glitzy ensemble with a pair of red heels with a bow design, square-shaped sunglasses, and striking gold statement earrings. Daughter Stormi wore a little replica of Look 21 from the collection, looking like a tiny fashionista. The child wore high-waisted pleated leather pants, a stylish leather top-handle purse, and a T-shirt layered with a cardigan thrown over her shoulders.