Inside Kamala Harris’ Lavish Life Despite Losing Elections to Donald Trump

2024 wasn’t a great year for Kamala Harris. The Democrat served as the 49th Vice President of the United States under Joe Biden’s administration from January 2021 to January 2025. She was nominated to run for president but eventually lost to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections.

While Donald Trump moved into the White House, it was reported that Kamala Harris was moving to California to take a break and decide her next move. It’s been a month since Trump was sworn in as the POTUS, and it finally seems that Harris has moved on. She recently signed with CAA (Creative Artists Agency), a talent agency based in LA. The agency will work closely with Harris on her upcoming initiatives, “creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long public service career,” the agency said, as per Deadline.

But work is not everything happening in Harris’s life. She is having all the fun whenever she can. On Saturday, the former VP was spotted dining at Ralph Lauren’s starry Polo Bar, where Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Hamm and Peyton Manning also marked their presence.

The private dinner didn’t just highlight the fun moments of her life, but also gave us a peek into her lavish lifestyle even after losing the elections. Page Six, in its exclusive report, mentioned that Harris was surrounded by six Secret Service Agents. She was definitely the star of the night as many diners approached her for photos, including Queer Eye star Carson Kressley.

Harris was dining in with her husband Doug Emhoff at Polo Bar during SNL’s huge 50th anniversary weekend. The presence of the couple also rubbished rumors of their separation that have been doing rounds in the media for quite some time. It was reported that Harris shifted the blame on Emhoff and his controversies after she lost at the elections. It was even speculated that the couple might be heading for separation. However, their expensive dinner date on Valentine’s weekend proves that the couple is still in love.

While Harris was surrounded by celebs, having a gala time, Trump must have felt some FOMO who instead flew down to Florida for Daytona 500. Trump, with his son Eric, and grandchildren, attended the major sports event and even took two laps on the race track in his heavily armed limousine.

Trump arrived in Florida on Air Force One, which garnered mixed reactions from citizens. While some appreciated him for attending the major sports events of the country, including the Daytona 500 and Super Bowl 2025, others criticized him for wasting taxpayers’ money. But Trump has turned a deaf ear to all the haters. He spent his weekend golfing in Florida while his special advisor, Elon Musk, has turned the lives of federal employees upside down.

BREAKING: With two more planes falling out of the sky in Arizona, Medicaid in danger, and prices for eggs skyrocketing, Trump is enjoying his third weekday in a row playing golf with the country in chaos. Imagine the outrage if President Biden did this.pic.twitter.com/VyV1DViV2A — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 19, 2025

Coming back to Harris, she is ready to start a new chapter of her life. Her recent trip to NYC may not have been just about pleasure, and she might actually move to the city in the coming months. As per Page Six, her husband was hunting a house in January. The report mentioned that Doug took a tour of the three-bedroom luxury condo on the Upper West Side, which comes at a whopping $20,000 a month. Doug might also return to his job as an attorney in New York.