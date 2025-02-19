Kamala Harris is still tending to her wounds from the devastating November loss. Back in August 2024, it appeared that she actually had a shot against Donald Trump. She laid out an extensive presidential campaign, raised billions of dollars, and even secured high-profile endorsements from the likes of Beyonce and Mark Cuban. There were high hopes that she might be the female president who would create a “decent, respectful, and better America.”

However, Harris failed to live up to the expectations. She could not asses the then-current administration because, as the vice president, she was a big part of it. Rather, Kamala had to depend solely on opposing her Republican rival, Donald Trump. But she could only take it so far, ultimately losing the battleground to him.

However, despite the devastating loss, the former VP was successful at creating an image among the Americans. Her approach received some applause, and her message of joy reached the young women of the nation. And maybe because of that, she ultimately won the poll as the top choice for the California 2026 race. But will she actually run for the governor title? This is a million-dollar question. Following the poll result, a Trump administration official, Richard Grenell, stated that he would enter the race if Harris did. While he is just trying to find some spotlight, Kamala has made it very clear that she might not be interested at all.

During a tour of the LA wildfire relief, she said, “I have been home for two weeks and three days.” The former vice president told reporters that she plans to continue connecting with her community. She is willing to be in touch with the leaders and find a way to help those impacted by the harrowing event. “I am here and would be here regardless of the office I hold because it is the right thing to do, which is to show up in your community and thank the folks who are on the ground,” Harris emphasized.

Amid her different plans, it seems unlikely that she would run for California governor. But one question arises, “Have the liberals learned nothing?”

Oh Boy… Former failed Presidential candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris just REFUSED to rule out running for California Governor in 2026! Do you see it happening? pic.twitter.com/5UHnyoGUSC — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 7, 2025

And even if she decides to run, there are a few questions about the flawed sentiment behind it. California voters have already voiced support for Harris when she was elected to statewide office three times. They know her, but will she be able to address their needs aside from offering her name recognition? “Much of California doesn’t work for everyday people,” The Sacramento Bee noted she might not have much to offer after all.

Kamala Harris had a few dramatic months. She is now only getting back to her home. She will still need time to cope with the recent loss. Maybe it’s a bit soon to assume that she would want to enter the California 2026 race. Beyond the image she created as a determined woman, there are still questions about whether she could lead the state at all. California is like a ground for experiment, a diverse state with a complex political climate. If Kamala wants to run, she needs to find the right reasons to do it. In the next one, she will have to demonstrate success if there is a next one for Harris.