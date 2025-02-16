First Superbowl, Now Daytona 500—Donald Trump’s ‘Wasteful’ Stunts Spark Backlash!

On Sunday, February 16, President Donald Trump paid a visit to Daytona 500, a 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup Series motor race. It was his second time marking his presence at the race held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. He first attended in 2020 when he was running for his second term.

The NASCAR event witnessed an epic moment as Air Force One performed a flyover before the race. The plane landed after buzzing the speedway for less than an hour. Donald Trump arrived with his son Eric Trump and grandchildren Luke and Caroline. Other notable government personalities included Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Trump’s heavily armed limousine then led the drivers on the track on two laps. Meanwhile, the US leader addressed the participants with a radio message. Trump started by saying “This is your favorite president.”

He then added, “I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people, and you’re great people, and great Americans. Have a good day. Have a lot of fun, and I’ll see you later.”

Trump’s attendance is not being appreciated by several citizens who took to social media to express their frustration. People have criticized the President for flying over the race and allegedly wasting taxpayers’ money while several states are suffering due to torrential rain.

A user sarcastically wrote, “Glad Trump had the chance to waste millions of taxpayer dollars to fly over the Daytona 500 and then ride The Beast on the track as parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee are underwater. Priorities.”

Someone else tweeted, “Donald Trump is at the Daytona 500 today and took a lap around the track in his motorcade. WHERE IS DOGE? This cost millions to do. Where is the cutting of wasteful spending????? First the Super Bowl and now this??”

“MAGA screams about wasteful spending on programs that help people but remain SILENT when Trump spends millions of taxpayer dollars to attend the Daytona 500 or the Super Bowl. Why not cut down on Trump’s outings? Seems wasteful to me!,” the X user further added.

Last Sunday, Donald Trump was slammed for his presence at Super Bowl 2025. He became the first sitting president in the history of the US to attend the major sports event. However, people called it a waste of taxpayers’ money as Trump flew to New Orleans from Washington DC.