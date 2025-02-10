How Much of Taxpayers’ Money Was Spent on Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Visit – Internet Users Come Up With Shocking Figures

During his first term, Donald Trump frequently left his office for golf trips. These trips made people wonder how much tax payers’ money was being spent on his frequent trips to various golf clubs and greens all over the country.

With a new term, Trump has upped the ante. He is going to games now. Donald Trump attended Super Bowl LIX, and people could not keep calm. Trump is the only sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game.

The Super Bowl LIX was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the Giants were favored for the win, the Eagles snatched the trophy from right under their noses, considering the Chiefs didn’t touch down until the third quarter.

This was a magnificent match that Trump witnessed. While Donald Trump was enjoying the match, the internet was calculating how much was spent on his unexpected trip. One X user claimed that the government spent close to 4 million dollars.

Though the White House or Secret Service has not released an official number, tax payers are interested in knowing how much of their money was spent on this trip.

Calculations are done, and numbers have been crunched, yet the result varies severely.

Some users came up with something more saturated. They said the total was close to $15-$20 Million, considering $7 million to $10 million for Secret Service, Motorcade, and Air Travel would have cost $4M–to 5M. $2 million must have been spent on stadium security upgrades, including more metal detectors, bomb sweeps, and security checkpoints. Local Law Enforcement would require $1 million for overtime and staff. These numbers are exuberant, but these are mere speculations as none of the X users provided any proof in the pudding.

Secret Service: $7M to $10M. Air Travel and Motorcade: $4M-5M. Stadium Security Upgrades:⁰Additional metal detectors, bomb sweeps, security checkpoints: $2M. Local Law Enforcement: Overtime & personnel: $1M. Trump’s Super Bowl attendance: $15 to $20M. Where’s DOGE? pic.twitter.com/Njahg0Xsd1 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 9, 2025

People attending the Super Bowl do confirm heightened security and extra security personnel. But this did not get the internet in stitches. Users tagged Elon Musk in their tweets and asked DOGE to inquire about the overspending and curb it. Though we know Musk will not do anything to upset his buddy, the president, it was a hilarious irony to witness.

Remember a few weeks ago when the White Press Secretary rattled off costs for certain overseas projects and said that it was USAID? (It actually wasn’t) Where is she now? Trump little stunt going to the Super Bowl is going to cost somewhere around $20 million of taxpayers money.… pic.twitter.com/m9qWbgFc1S — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@JustTheFacts_68) February 9, 2025

In a statement prior to the game, Donald Trump mentioned that he was looking forward to being among the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX and supporting two outstanding teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, as they compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the National Football League.

🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP & MELANIA AT SUPER BOWL LIX Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, shaking hands with players and predicting a Chiefs win. Melania joined him as they took in the game from a VIP suite.🇺🇸🚨#hitman #zelena #BBMzansiumililo pic.twitter.com/eye1LCGkOL — CryptoWolf (@BitcoinHODLx) February 10, 2025

He added that in addition to embodying the best of the American Dream, the coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the finest in professional football. Donald Trump also enjoyed the halftime show of Kendrick Lamar and his superhit song “Not Like Us,” dissing Drake.