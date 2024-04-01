Inside 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Retro-Themed Wedding Bash

A celebration of love, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin from Bachelor in Paradise gathered loved ones for the 70s and 80s-inspired retro-themed wedding party. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in November 2023 in Puerto Rico after being engaged during season seven of ABC's reality dating series.

PEOPLE reported the reality stars threw a second wedding bash over the past weekend at 115 Bourbon Street in Chicago just four months after getting married. Pepin told the outlet,

This one is basically a huge theme party. Even though I'll be wearing another wedding dress, we won't be having another walk down the aisle or ceremony this time."

The 42-year-old Braasch and 27-year-old Pepin shared the wedding nuptials in an intimate ceremony at Hacienda Don Carmelo in Puerto Rico. Their engagement was aired on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise in October 2021 and enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities at the Hyatt Vacation Club at Hacienda del Mar.

Pepin further revealed the party theme, "We decided to do a retro '70s and '80s theme to keep it more casual and fun rather than a formal thing." Apparently, Braasch loves "all things 80s," hence the decision to have their wedding party as this throwback decade came to pass. She added, "I love the bright colors and disco balls that were popular in the '70s, so it was a perfect way to have different vibes at each event."

Since only their close friends and family were part of the original ceremony, the couple felt a second celebration was needed to honor their social circle of friends and well-wishers. "When we chose to do our first wedding in Puerto Rico, we knew that meant a lot of our friends, families, coworkers, etc. might not be able to make it," explained Pepin.

Adding, "With the traveling and time and costs, so from the beginning of the planning process, we decided we'd have something local where everyone had a chance to celebrate with us. I think keeping our Puerto Rico wedding smaller, more intimate, and about our families also made it its own special moment, which was really nice since we're both very family-oriented."

Back then, Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter, "All I've heard is how much our guests love this place, the staff, the amenities, and just how they had such a great time, which was so important to us," referring to their Puerto Rico ceremony. "We honestly couldn't have picked a better home for our wedding weekend!"

The newly wedded couple stayed true to the theme, retaining the traditional elements yet keeping it cool and casual. Since the "disco balls" are symbolic of the decade, the party decor had plenty of them, retro-style custom bar signs, and guest outfits resembling the bygone era. Meanwhile, music was a fusion of old and new.

Pepin was a marketing director named Miss Maryland USA in 2019 and she joined the dating reality series. Meanwhile, Braasch, a boy band manager, previously appeared on the 2020 season of The Bachelorette which featured Clare Crawley and then Tayshia Adams.