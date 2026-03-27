A 26-year-old mother from Idaho has been arrested and charged with felony injury to a child after police say she used methamphetamine during pregnancy and gave birth to an infant with serious health conditions. Multiple reports, lodged as court documents, have been presented to support the case.

Rose Smith, originally from Idaho Falls, was taken into custody this month following an investigation into the health condition of her newborn. According to Law & Crime, East Idaho News reported the disturbing news, citing police records. As per reports, the baby was born in August 2025 with a heart condition and impaired vision.

According to the documents, Smith had tested positive for methamphetamine after she gave birth. A man was present during the delivery. Police believe the same man reported the case and had used meth before arriving at the hospital. Initially, Smith denied using drugs, but later told a detective that she had smoked meth while she was pregnant.

Hospital staff also raised concerns about the care of the infant. Court records claimed that nurses had to repeatedly remind Smith and the man to feed and change the baby. However, the pair repeatedly failed to do so. The documents further state that feces were observed on parts of both adults’ bodies while they were at the hospital.

An Idaho mother is facing a felony injury to a child charge after giving birth to a baby with a serious heart condition and impaired vision. Rose Smith, 26, of Idaho Falls, allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine after delivery and is accused of using the drug during her… pic.twitter.com/Q0SMSbmPPu — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 27, 2026

Events escalated soon after Smith gave birth. On August 31, the newborn was taken from Smith and the man. Days later, officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, accompanied by an Idaho Falls police officer, returned to the home to take away another child in Smith’s custody.

Smith and the man have been ordered to undergo drug testing after the baby’s birth. However, the two failed to comply. When health officials revisited the home on September 25, they stated in the reports about unsafe and unsanitary living conditions. The residence also had a strong foul odor, with trash everywhere.

Rose Marry Smith, 26, is facing a felony count of injury to a child after police say she tested positive for methamphetamine shortly after giving birth.https://t.co/ZD7k3ICdiV Article by Daniel V. Ramirez #EastIdahoNews #childinjury #legalissues pic.twitter.com/otU5SlENa2 — East Idaho News (@EastIDNews) March 26, 2026

Additionally, Smith did not take the condition of her infant seriously, as observed in interviews. She was arrested, but released later on March 23. However, the man, who was with her during the birth, has not been charged.

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for April 10, where the case will be further discussed with more evidence from the prosecutors.