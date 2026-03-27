San Francisco State Graduate’s Death Ruled Homicide: Boyfriend Charged With Accidental Manslaughter

Samantha Emge, a 22-year-old San Francisco State University graduate, was the victim of what appears to be an accidental shooting. She was rushed to a medical center after being shot by her boyfriend. Despite the paramedics taking quick action, Emge succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

Her partner, Nation Wood, 25, was detained on the scene before being arrested the following day. He was charged with an involuntary manslaughter charge and has been taken to the San Francisco County Jail.

UPDATE: Samantha Emge, 22, recent @SFSU grad, ID’d as victim of deadly in shooting at home near 22nd & Rivera in SF’s Sunset District. Nation Wood, 25, who has also attended @SFSU, booked by @SFPD on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. 📹:@LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/mcQ946sINh — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 27, 2026

Dave Knutson, a spokesperson for the school, said, “San Francisco State University extends its deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this profoundly difficult time.” Knutson also revealed that Wood had graduated from the school in 2024. He was a political science and government major. Emge’s Instagram account had images with Wood going all the way back to early 2024. Emge studied interior design and architecture at San Francisco State University between 2021 and 2025.

The shooting occurred at 10:43 PM near 22nd Avenue and Santiago Street. Wood’s father said he had no comment when reached by phone, but called the incident a “horrible, horrific tragedy.”

Emge’s LinkedIn showed that the graduate was working as a design assistant at Chantal Lamberto Interior Design in Presidio Heights. Wood’s profile on the same platform said that he was an “independent pre-event site security adviser.” His profile also indicated that he worked for the White House’s advance team, having some experience with the United States Secret Service. He was employed during the Biden administration. His LinkedIn page also had him featured in a picture with former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, which dated back to 2024. The caption read, “Very grateful to have had the opportunity to help the VP with her trip to APEC in San Francisco.”

Authorities have identified Samantha Katherine Emge, 22, and Tertron Johnson, 24, as the victims of separate San Francisco shootings reported around the same time Tuesday night. https://t.co/RNHDeL9XHB — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 26, 2026

This was one of the two incidents of its kind that happened in the city almost simultaneously. Ingleside District saw the killing of a male victim, Tetron Johnson, who was provided with aid once the police found him. He was also transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead later. He was 24 years old. No further information about the second case has been revealed yet