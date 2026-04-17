Politics

ICE Reports Record Deaths in Detention Since Start of Trump’s Second Term

Published on: April 17, 2026 at 3:13 PM ET

ICE acknowledges record deaths in detention as lawmakers press officials over care standards and oversight.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
ICE head Todd lyons has reportedly been hospitalized for stress twice.
ICE head Todd lyons has reportedly been hospitalized for stress twice. (Image source: Wiki Commons)

ICE has reported an all-time high in deaths in detention since President Donald Trump began his second term. This information came from the agency’s acting director during a congressional hearing this week.

According to USA Today, Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, told lawmakers on April 16 that the agency has seen more deaths in custody than during any similar period in recent years. This acknowledgment occurred during a House Appropriations Committee hearing focused on the budget for the Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement efforts.

Lawmakers questioned Lyons about the rising death toll as ICE increases detention capacity and arrests under current immigration policies. Members of Congress noted the combination of more detainees and ongoing reports of slow or inadequate medical care in the facilities.

Lyons claimed that the rise in deaths is linked to the larger number of detainees, which has increased significantly since Trump took office. ICE has stepped up arrests and expanded detention operations, bringing the number of people in custody to levels not seen in years.

However, lawmakers pushed back on this explanation during the hearing. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., asked if the growth of the population alone could explain the increase. She highlighted ongoing concerns about healthcare access, response times in medical emergencies, and oversight within the facilities.

When asked if ICE has a specific policy aimed at preventing deaths in detention, Lyons stated that the agency aims to avoid fatalities but admitted there is no distinct policy on this matter. “No deaths is what we want,” Lyons said. Underwood replied that “hope is not a policy,” urging for more specific standards and accountability measures.

The deaths have occurred in various detention centers, including both government-run and privately operated ones. ICE heavily relies on contracted facilities to house detainees, a setup that lawmakers and advocacy groups have long argued creates inconsistent standards for medical care and oversight.

Officials mentioned that detainees receive medical screening upon entering custody and can access treatment while detained. The Department of Homeland Security has insisted that care is available throughout the detention system, noting that some individuals come with serious preexisting health issues.

Lawmakers also brought attention to transparency. During the hearing, they highlighted delays in publicly reporting detainee deaths and a decrease in the detail provided in official notices. Lyons acknowledged that ICE has taken longer to publish certain reports and stated that the agency is working to enhance its disclosure process.

The record number of deaths comes as ICE continues to expand operations since Trump’s second term began. This expansion has included a larger effort to boost deportations and detention capacity nationwide. The agency has increased its personnel and has relied on more facilities to manage the rising number of detainees.

Although the hearing did not result in immediate policy changes, it raised unanswered questions about how ICE monitors conditions inside detention centers and how it assesses risks related to medical care and facility operations as the system continues to grow.

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