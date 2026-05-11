DHS Blasts Biden Policy After Venezuelan Illegal Immigrant’s Underage R*pe Case in Montana

A Venezuelan undocumented immigrant is being charged with r*ping his dead girlfriend’s underage daughter. Walter Jesus Travieso Soto, 29, received custody of his girlfriend’s three young children after her tragic passing in 2024. An investigation began against Soto in May 2025 after the girlfriend’s sister found pictures and videos of Soto kissing the eldest daughter, according to Homeland Security.

🚨ARRESTED🚨 Illegal alien Walter Jesus Travieso Soto faces charges for R*PING his DEAD girlfriend’s underage daughter.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ The details to this alleged crime are horrible. He was released into the U.S. by the Biden regime in 2023.… pic.twitter.com/LcsYlEFnEf — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 9, 2026

Following the investigation, the girlfriend’s sister was granted custody of the children. One of the daughters later alleged that the Venezuelan immigrant had r*ped her on multiple occasions and even ch*ked her. The 29-year-old was finally arrested on Feb. 1, 2026 and charged with felony counts of se—l intercourse without consent with a child under 16 and held in the Flathead County jail with a $200,000 bail.

According to a press release by Homeland Security, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis spoke on the matter, blaming the Joe Biden administration for the illegal immigrants’ situation. “This monster repeatedly r*ped the child of his dead girlfriend,” Bis began. “He now faces felony charges of se–al intercourse without consent with a child under 16. He would not be in this country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous catch and release policies that allowed him into our country.”

According to the DHS, Walter Jesus Travieso Soto entered the U.S. illegally in 2023. Although he was initially arrested, he was later released under policies in place during the Joe Biden administration. Lauren Bis revealed that ICE has asked Flathead County officials to transfer Soto into federal custody so agents can “get him off our streets and out of our country.”

The internet was up in arms about the matter as various X users blamed the Biden administration and Democrats for the issue. “Blame a democrat. You elected the democrats who allowed these criminals to walk freely on the streets of America,” one user wrote on X. “If you voted democrat you are the one to blame.”

“Stop Voting for the Democratic Party,” another added. “They caused this Horrible Mess because of their Thirst for Power they really don’t care who gets harmed! That is the Truth of the Matter!” That said, there were voices of reason in the comments that tried to make sense of the chaos.

A death squad should be hunting for him as we speak. In prison, there is a hierarchy and pecking order. It’s very possible that he will NEVER see the light of day 🙂‍↕️😵☺️. — Lord Nelson (@LordNelsonUSA) May 10, 2026

Various users championed the death penalty for the Venezuelan immigrant, writing, “We the People want to see the death penalty for r***, especially if the victim is a child. Enough of us living in fear in our own country! No more tolerance! No more mercy!” However, one user acted as the voice of reason, urging the people to practice patience.

“Charged? Not convicted yet?” the user wrote. “I see a lot of people in the comments advocating the death penalty for someone who hasn’t gone to trial yet. Dangerous path, but easy when you are rolled into the cult and not able to think for yourself.”