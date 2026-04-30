Drug Dealer Released Under Joe Biden’s Administration Rearrested In New Case

Content warning: This article mentions details about drugs.

Former President Joe Biden has received renewed scrutiny for a decision he made during his tenure. A Detroit-area drug dealer was released under a pardon order by Joe Biden. He is back behind bars just 14 months later.

Henri Leigh Buckner was sentenced in May 2023 to seven years and 10 months in federal prison for cocaine dealing. The dealer served less than two years before his sentence was commuted on Jan. 17, 2025. The commutation was part of a broader effort to release several non-violent drug dealers.

According to the Daily Mail, the situation got out of hand as Buckner resumed his illegal activity shortly after release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) teamed up with the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET). Together, they watched Buckner starting in July.

As stated in a criminal complaint which was filed on April 24, 2026, Henri Leigh Buckner is described as a “large-scale narcotics trafficker.”

Biden's decision to free Detroit drug dealer backfires horribly just 14 months later https://t.co/2mEeut3Y4h — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 30, 2026

Authorities claimed they were aware of Buckner’s notorious whereabouts when they could recognize his vehicle and current address.

A criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. In it, Buckner was charged with dealing and conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Cocaine is a highly addictive stimulant drug that is usually snorted, injected, or smoked as “crack” across the world. The white substance produces an intense but short-lived high. This state of euphoria boosts energy, alertness, and mood. Excessive use can lead to heart issues, psychosis, and serious behavioral disorders.

The drug is considered a major narcotic in the United States. Federal authorities focus heavily on it, as the country has the highest number of users. It is the most popular illegal recreational drug behind Cannabis across the United States.

Law enforcement also claimed the Detroit-based drug dealer was allegedly moving narcotics at the kilogram level throughout Saginaw, Michigan. They said he had contacts in the state who helped him keep the operation going.

The complaint states he used multiple individuals to avoid detection. Investigators said a secret informant could purchase narcotics from Buckner’s associates and knew him. Buckner has been charged alongside Tawan Terrell, Emanuel Daniels, and Courtney Terry.

Authorities began watching Henri Leigh Buckner in February. They allegedly linked his activity to operations in both Detroit and Saginaw.

In March, investigators reportedly watched Buckner drive Terrell’s vehicle to Detroit. Terrell was in the passenger seat. There, the two met Terry, who claimed to be Buckner’s associate and girlfriend.

CCTV footage later showed Terry and Buckner going to a storage facility in Saginaw. Moments later, Terry was spotted carrying a pink bogg-style heavy bag into a unit. The unit appeared full when she entered, but looked visibly less full when she left.

Authorities immediately obtained a search warrant and raided the storage facility unit in April 2026. Upon searching it, they allegedly found a “skunk Sling Smell-Proof Bag” and large amounts of scented dryer sheets. Inside were 7 kilograms of cocaine, with each package weighing over 1,000 grams.

At another location, authorities found more than 600 grams of cocaine hidden in ceiling tiles. They also found 49 grams of crack cocaine concealed inside a sock.

The official complaint also described evidence of crack cocaine production and dealing. Items found included plastic baggies, a pill press, and digital scales that tested positive for cocaine. They also found a microwave with cocaine residue, baking soda boxes, and a Pyrex measuring cup.

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The alleged couple later went to a residence in the 300 block of North Carolina Street in Saginaw. Terrell allegedly grabbed a small black plastic bag containing a kilogram of cocaine before walking toward Buckner.

Their notorious racket was abruptly caught once and for all when police intervened in the scene. Courtney Terry reportedly panicked and ran up a driveway while Buckner walked away. Both were arrested at the scene.

Henri Leigh Buckner is currently being held at Bay County Jail and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

During his first arrest in the Biden era, Buckner was indicted in September 2020 on 21 federal drug-related charges. He later pleaded guilty to dealing more than 28 grams of cocaine base and was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in federal prison.