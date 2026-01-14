ICE Agents Suffer Major Blow After Whistleblower Leaks Data Following Minneapolis Shooting

The growing civil unrest in the United States has taken a new turn. In a massive data breach, the personal details of thousands of ICE agents and Border Patrol employees have been leaked by an online watchdog group. The data allegedly contains agents’ personal information, photographs, and employment history.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast, the identities of nearly 4,500 federal agents were stolen by a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower. Dominic Skinner, the ICE List founder, told the outlet that this was a self-styled “accountability initiative” and is their ‘largest ever’ breach of employee data. Aside from names, it would feature work emails, telephone numbers, their roles, and some resumé data.

Oh wow. In my business, we dread data breaches but this one is a late Christmas present! pic.twitter.com/6amLHMiFsN — Duke Zotto (@dux_zotto) January 13, 2026

Skinner mentioned that this move was a “sign” that the people residing in the United States are not “happy” with Donald Trump’s administration. To put it more clearly, last week’s fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in broad daylight in the middle of the street made them take this step. He said,

“It is a sign that people aren’t happy within the U.S. government, clearly. The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people.”

As per Skinner, the online library would contain the data of about 1,800 field agents and 150 supervisors. Additionally, during the early analysis of the breach, nearly 80% of the employees were still employed by the Department of Homeland Security. And the first batch of names is expected to be posted Tuesday night.

The ICE List founder mentioned that before the leak, he had possessed the details of roughly 2,000 federal staff, which included names, but he chose not to make them public. Since Good was killed, individual reports of the agents started to “spike.” He said,

“I’ve had hotel staff sending post-it notes, bar staff sending DHS IDs, and loads of people saying their neighbor is an agent.”

The latest leak raises the total number to 6,500 federal immigration staff, and he plans to publicize “the majority” of names that they were able to verify. He explained,

“ICE and CBP are in clear need of reform, and I believe working for either is a bad move on a moral level.”

Skinner explained that there will be some exceptions in the list and gave the examples of people working in childcare, nurses, and any other exceptions that make them “think twice.” He further explained,

“We never began with the goal of creating a large database [and] first just promised to share agent names sent to us, as Kristi Noem threatened Americans would be arrested if they attempted to do so.”

Earlier this week, Kristi Noem became a public target when she defended the incident and labeled Good’s actions as “domestic terrorism.” But what led to the massive uproar was how a clip went viral on social media, featuring an off-duty ICE agent having a N— tattoo.

Skinner will not back down and has promised that the best way to safeguard their identity is to “quit” and that he will remove them from their site. Lastly, he mentioned that his project was crucial to show the DHS that their actions are accountable and are violating the law.